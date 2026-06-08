LSU QB Commit Shows Off Talent During 7-on-7 Event

LSU's Peyton Houston committed to the Tigers last September as the No. 8 quarterback in the class of 2027. Now, Houston is on campus showing his future coaches what he brings to the table at LSU's 7-on-7 match this weekend.

Houston has been vocal about his locked-down commitment to the Tigers, telling TigerBait that his recruitment is fully shut down during this weekend's camp.

But that's not the only thing that Houston did this weekend to make the Tigers happy. He put on an impressive pocket performance in that showed LSU just how reliable he can be.

7-on-7 Production

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Barion Brown (6) of LSU battle for a pass with American cornerback Collin Wright (6) of Stanford during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Representing his high school in Shreveport, LA, Evangel Christian Academy, this weekend, Houston and his team went undefeated in the 7-on-7 tournament, while showcasing their skills to LSU's coaching staff.

Even though Houston's recruitment is locked down, he still wanted to prove his quarterback talent to his future home in a competitive environment. Houston was seen as ad amid shot-caller this weekend to his receivers, setting up routes that he quickly executed after the snap.

Lane Kiffin looks on as his son, Knox Kiffin, and U High battle #LSU commit Peyton Houston and Evangel.



"Pop" and the Eagles went undefeated and won the 7-on-7 event.



Here's some video from the matchup. pic.twitter.com/X3pXbfocnO — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) June 6, 2026

From rapid firing the ball to the receiver's chest to a deep ball aimed for a quick receiver in the red zone, Houston's quick ability to let go of the ball and get it right where it needed to be shows he's just about ready to do the same on the stage of Death Valley. Where his work is being judged by hundreds of thousands of fans, and some of the biggest, most talented SEC defensive linemen aren't letting him have the extra second 7-on-7 gives.

He still has a ways to go. He has his entire senior season to get comfortable as a well-known player with high expectations on Friday nights, and Saturday nights to watch his future team, including No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt launch the new era of LSU Football. A stage that he will one day shine on.

A Lean-On Option

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He didn't just gain media attention, familiarity with LSU's indoor facility, and the catchy nickname Peyton "Pops" Houston from this weekend, but a true sense of how his coaches will react to his game. He was seen working closely with head coach Lane Kiffin this weekend, staying competitive even when going up against Kiffin's son, Knox Kiffin, from Baton Rouge's U High.

Joining the squad next year, Kiffin has a good understanding that Houston will be a reliable option after this weekend. If he isn't leading the offense. Leavitt joins the Tigers with two years of eligibility left, coming off a season-ending foot injury last season with the Sundevils.

His first year with the Tigers, full of lofty expectations from the top-ranked transfer, could be his last, being draft eligible at the end of the season. It really depends on how his debut year at LSU will go. If Leavitt chooses to stay, Houston will become a go-to option if Leavitt finds himself in another injury.

That might not be Houston's ideal spot coming into Baton Rouge, but Kiffin being able to turn to you with confidence in the middle of an SEC matchup after his quarterback goes down is all a young athlete wants. Eventually, Houston will have the chance in the spotlight, the same way he did this weekend.

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