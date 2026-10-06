Lane Kiffin's High Hopes for LSU are Being Tempered By the Injury List

The LSU Tigers have had major success this season through the mid-season, going 4-1 heading into Week 6. But the Tigers have still taken serious blows this season, with a long list of injuries that keeps getting longer.

The team now has two confirmed players who are out for the rest of the season, as well as two key players from both sides of the ball expected to miss major time.

The program, taken over by Lane Kiffin, had high expectations for this season, being in both the playoff and championship conversation. Now, Kiffin is feeling behind what he expected from his new and improved team.

The Feel Good Mentailty

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions during a press conference after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the 63-14 blowout win over McNeese State, the Tigers are almost at the midway point of the season. At Monday's press conference, Kiffin was asked how he's feeling about the program at this halfway point.

"I think I'd feel really good if it weren't for the injuries," said Kiffin.

He had already pointed out his frustration with the Tigers' injury luck, telling the media that he hasn't been around this many injuries early in the year after the Texas A&M game, when linebacker Whit Weeks suffered a fractured right leg.

Kiffin and his staff have had to make some major decisions in plugging the holes on the roster with players going out, finding the next best option for the open positions.

Not just for the team's success on the field, but also for how they are perceived as opponents. Having star players, including Weeks, tight end Trey'Dez Green, and a recent, minor hamstring injury to quarterback Sam Leavitt puts the Tigers at a disadvantage in matchups before playing a snap.

"And you know, having lost two significant, what, I think were on pace to potentially be All-American players. Having those guys as you go on the road, you go into the meat of the schedule, I'd feel really great about our program," said Kiffin.

But without Weeks and Green, the Tigers enter the rest of the season - seven straight SEC games - without two major components to not only the success of the games, but also to being go-to leaders in the locker room.

After all, they were awarded the legendary No. 7 jersey this season, leaving out a part of LSU history on the next few game days.

"Hopefully Whit and Trey'Dez will be back soon. That will make us feel a lot better cuz those guys aren't just are great All-American players; you know, they were the sevens for a reason. They're dynamic leaders on the field," said Kiffin.

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