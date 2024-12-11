LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Announces Return for 2025 Season

BREAKING: #LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier will return to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season.



The Tigers’ signal-caller will run it back in the purple and gold next fall.



Nussmeier will look to build off of the 2024 season after logging:

- 3,739 yards

- 26 TD

- 11 INT



He's back.