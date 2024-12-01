LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Exits Matchup Against Oklahoma With Shoulder Injury
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has had a rollercoaster season for the Bayou Bengals in 2024, and despite rough patches, remains one of the most productive signal-callers in the SEC.
Heading into the Bayou Bengals' regular season finale, all eyes were on how Nussmeier would carry his momentum from last Saturday's victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The buzz was short-lived after Nussmeier exited the Southeastern Conference matchup with an apparent shoulder injury.
In the second quarter of the matchup, LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell gave up a sack that resulted in Nussmeier going down with an injury.
Nussmeier went straight to the medical tent where the training staff took off his jersey and shoulder pads to evaluate the injury.
Shortly after, Nussmeier jogged to the locker room clutching his shoulder with members of the LSU medical staff.
LSU will now fall back on Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann while Nussmeier is being evaluated.
He was 10-for-15 with 87 yards and a touchdown through one and a half quarters.
The protection has been an issue for the Tigers in 2024. Nussmeier continues getting beat up in the backfield; even in the final game of the regular season.
*7:15 p.m. CT Update: LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has returned to the sideline with his pads on and is throwing the football.
*7:31 p.m. CT. Update: LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is back in the game for the LSU Tigers. Nussmeier and Co. are tied with the Sooners 17-17 at the two-minute warning of the first half.
Kelly's Thoughts on Nussmeier After Week Alabama Loss:
No Quarterback Controversy in Baton Rouge, Nussmeier is the Guy
"When a coach gives a definitive answer like that, everybody raises their eyes like 'oh he's just digging his feet in.' He gives us the best chance to be successful. That's where we're at. We have to do a better job for him, he's gotta do a better job and we believe in him. As we continue to grow in the first year of a starter that he gives us the best chance to be successful.
"Having said that, you can understand what we're working on. You don't need to have a degree in football of any kind to know that we can't continue to have the kind of mistakes on offense we've had."
Improving Fundamentally
"If we're not seeing things the way we need to, then we're doing too much. It's always been my experience in 30+ years of coaching that if it's not resonating, you need to do less. Then there's always a place to start," Kelly said. "It's not the interceptions, it's where are we starting? Generally it's the basics, the fundamentals. We go back to the fundamentals. Can we make things easier from a coaching standpoint? That allows us to be continuously competent to a level of unconscious competence where I don't need to think about it, I know it so well, that's what we wanna get to."
Working on the Mechanics
"That's certainly part of it. We had a situation with Jayden [Daniels] last year where the footwork needed to be better to allow the ball to get out on time. Your footwork sometimes forces you to make the right decisions," Kelly said. "It forces you to be where you need to be at the right time and I think Garrett would tell you that's the No. 1 thing he hears from me the most. We continue to work on those little things mechanically and obviously getting through his progressions."
Nussmeier's Listening Diligently
"He's heard a lot of it, he's been great to work with and has been diligent to be the best version of himself each and every week," Kelly said.
