LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Inks Massive NIL Deal Ahead of 2024 Season
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has added another name, image and likeness deal to his portfolio after landing a partnership with Powerade.
Powerade went ahead and inked NIL deals with a handful of college football players ahead of the 2024 season: Georgia QB Carson Beck, LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, USC WR Zachariah Branch, Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson and Florida State DE Patrick Payton.
The five players will headline a a national marketing campaign by Powerade, coined “Commitment Takes More,” this fall for the Coca Cola-owned brand.
“We decided to make a pivot to really focus on college sports,” said Thomas Gargiulo, chief marketing officer at BodyArmor, which is another sports drink owned by Coca-Cola, in an interview. “It was a space that was underleveraged, especially within our category.”
Powerade now has added 35 total athletes to their brand with NIL deals as the 2024-25 school year begins.
The brand serves as the official hydration partner for 23 universities across the country with the new promotion becoming an extension of Powerade’s “It Takes More” campaign.
“As the official hydration partner for many big-time programs, we want Powerade to be synonymous with college football – and there was no better way than to team up with several of the best athletes in the country for our newest campaign,” Body Armour’s chief marketing officer Tom Gargiulo said in a statement. “These top players embody who we are as a brand, putting in the work in hopes of getting to the next level. Given the huge reach of college football, we’re excited to tap into that network of fans and consumers to showcase that Powerade offers more than the competition.”
Nussmeier's portfolio continues growing as he gears up for his first season as the starting signal-caller for the Tigers, including a deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys last year.
He has landed a handful of deals over the last few months, and after electing to remain in Death Valley rather than enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, McKernan made sure to reward the fourth-year Tiger with an NIL deal as his roster of players grows even more.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Garrett to the G Team. I’m confident this partnership will be mutually beneficial and look forward to working with Garrett throughout his career. Expect to see Garrett in our marketing soon,” McKernan wrote on social media.
More LSU News:
LSU vs. USC: The Early Betting Lines for Week 1
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.