LSU's Roster Flexibility Could Be a Hidden Strength in 2026

The LSU Tigers football program is set to begin a new era under head coach Lane Kiffin when they take the field for the 2026 season.

Coach Kiffin was the most sought-after coach in the coaching search for many programs this past season. Now, the hope is that Kiffin can lead the Tigers back to the national spotlight.

The Tigers' new head coach wasted little time in building his roster for the 2026 season. With many top names from the transfer portal joining the squad in Baton Rouge, the Tigers may have a hidden strength with their roster flexibility this upcoming season.

Deep Roster

Nov 8, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) pulls in a touchdown catch over San Diego State Aztecs defensive back Bryce Phillips (0) in the first quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are going to be a lot of new faces on the Tigers' roster this season. One unit that is going to be completely revamped is the wide receiving unit.

Coach Kiffin will be counting on numerous transfers to lead the pass game, which even includes starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. But it isn't just two new receivers that will highlight this unit.

Jayce Brown and Jackson Harris will be the new portal additions that will receive a lot of the spotlight. However, Malik Elzy, Tre' Brown, and Winston Watkins Jr. will have the chance to also leave their imprint on the 2026 Tigers.

A 1-2 Punch

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Caden Durham (29) runs away from the tackle from the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is one unit on this roster that will be leaning on returning talent. The Tigers' backfield will be looking for Harlem Berry and Caden Durham to become the next SEC backfield duo that will strike fear in the eyes of their conference foes.

Berry should be getting the bulk of the carries for the Tigers this season, but Durham will absolutely be getting his chance to make an impact this season.

This was about returning talent in the backfield, but don't count out transfer running back Dilin Jones, who will be looking to make a name for himself at his new school.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best offensive minds in the game has loaded up on skill position talent. Coach Kiffin knows how to win in this conference; he led the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff this past season.

Now, it is time to bring the Tigers' offensive unit into the new age of college football. If this unit doesn't live up to the expectations some are placing on them in the preseason, it won't be for a lack of building an explosive roster.

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