The Good, Bad, and Ugly of LSU's win over McNeese

LSU did what it was supposed to do against McNeese on Saturday night.

Then the Tigers did a little more.

No. 11 LSU cruised to a 63-14 victory over the Cowboys, piling up 731 yards of total offense while running a school-record 101 plays and earning 39 first downs (breaking a previous record of 38 against Clemson).

The Tigers improved to 4-1 and now turn their attention toward seven consecutive SEC games beginning with a trip to Kentucky.

There was plenty for Lane Kiffin to like, a handful of things he won't, and a couple of moments LSU would rather not repeat once conference play resumes.

Here is the good, bad and ugly from LSU's dominant win.

The Good: LSU Finally Got to Test Its Depth

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a play against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For most of the season, LSU's depth has existed largely on paper.

Against McNeese, Kiffin finally got an extended look at it.

LSU jumped ahead 35-0 by halftime, allowing the Tigers to empty the bench and give meaningful snaps to players who could become increasingly important as injuries pile up.

"The goal is to get up, but then evaluate these guys because they're going to need to play with the injuries that we have," Kiffin said.

Several passed their first major test.

Harlem Berry rushed for a career-high 125 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Stacy Gage added 110 yards and two scores. Freshman receiver Corey Barber Jr. caught seven passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns after entering the game with just one reception this season.

Even freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds joined the scoring barrage, taking a direct snap from the one-yard line for a touchdown.

LSU didn't simply get its backups onto the field. It gave them enough snaps to actually evaluate what they can provide when the competition gets tougher.

That may ultimately prove more valuable than the final score.

The Bad: Missed Opportunities in the Passing Game

A 49-point win can hide mistakes.

LSU had several.

Sam Leavitt threw an interception at the McNeese two-yard line, ending the only one of LSU's first eight possessions that didn't result in a touchdown.

Winston Watkins Jr. also dropped two passes that could have gone for scores.

Kiffin wasn't interested in ignoring them just because LSU was comfortably ahead.

"One player, Winnie Watkins, dropped two touchdowns, obviously disappointed in that," Kiffin said at halftime. "Put a freshman in behind him and he went and scored two touchdowns, so that was good to see."

That freshman was Barber.

Against McNeese, LSU could leave points on the field and still win by seven touchdowns. The margin for error will disappear quickly as the Tigers return to SEC play.

The encouraging part for Kiffin was the response. When one receiver failed to capitalize on his opportunities, another did.

The Ugly: Two Plays Exposed the Reserve Defense

For most of the night, McNeese couldn't move the football.

LSU held the Cowboys to just 31 first-half yards and took a 49-0 lead midway through the third quarter.

Then came LSU's ugliest stretch.

McNeese scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass before Jaamal Levi broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run on the Cowboys' next possession.

Two touchdowns. Three combined plays.

It hardly mattered to the outcome, but it mattered to what Kiffin wanted to accomplish Saturday.

LSU wasn't keeping its starters on the field in a 49-point game. The point was to find out which reserves could be trusted when their numbers are called later this season.

Those breakdowns offered part of that answer.

Kiffin even declined an opportunity to use a running clock in the second half. He wanted LSU's young players to receive real snaps and be held to the same standard as everyone else.

"I don't believe in that," Kiffin said. "Play the game, and we decide when the game's over by the way we play and how physical we play."

For most of Saturday night, LSU met that standard.

For three plays in the third quarter, it didn't.

And in a 63-14 win, those are exactly the moments Kiffin can afford to focus on.

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