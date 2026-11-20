LSU football had its playoff hopes ended last week with the last-minute loss to Texas.

Now LSU travels to Tennessee, and what would’ve been a resume-strengthening game, has turned into a game that LSU can play spoiler in.

Tennessee sits at 8-2 and ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and a loss would tumble the Volunteers out of the running for a playoff spot.

With LSU having no major post season games to play for, it’s looking to play spoiler.

A Top-10 Win When It’s Over

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU wins 28 to Tennessee’s 20.

LSU was so close to taking down Texas, and even Alabama, but a few key mistakes prevented it from winning.

LSU has shown it hasn’t fixed those problems, especially in the red zone, if LSU does show up and fix those problems in any game, it wins.

That’s what holds LSU out of the playoffs.

LSU ranks No. 1 in adjusted EPA/play, No. 10 in net yards, No. 8 in total offense, No. 5 in total defense, No. 13 in point differential and No. 8 in SRS, which is strength of schedule and point differential.

LSU is a good team. But costly mistakes in the red zone, like six interceptions, will crush your chances to win.

But if LSU shows up and has its issues fixed, it will be the better team in Neyland this weekend. If not, that’s up in the air.

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LSU’s Advantages

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) runs the ball during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU’s defense has been really good all season, but the offense leaving the defense in hard positions with bad field position and quick drives has left it reeling at points.

But Tennessee has a problem coming to town: Jackson Harris.

Harris has emerged as one of the best receivers in the country, just recently being named to the Biletnikoff semi-finalist list.

Harris has been great inside, outside, short and deep for LSU, and has been a problem for defense after the catch and in the air.

Tennessee cannot afford another slow defensive start, like its had sometimes this season, and Harris will torch the Vols.

But Tennessee has to be the most careful at the line of scrimmage.

LSU is home to a scary pass rush, and with Tennessee having some protection problems this season, the Tigers are ready to pounce on that.

LSU is coming off of its most aggressive game yet, relentlessly pressuring Texas.

It worked.

LSU got after Arch Manning and forced three turnovers and a plethora of other broken plays and spoiled schemes.

LSU needs to lean on its strengths to make the Vols uncomfortable.

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