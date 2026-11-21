LSU is set for a road test against No. 9 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

The Tigers are coming off a 22-21 loss to Texas, which saw the Longhorns score the game-winning touchdown with just four seconds remaining.

Now, LSU will have to put the loss that knocked them out of playoff contention behind them and find a way to get back in the win column against a top-10 squad in Tennessee.

Despite having one of the most productive offenses and defenses in the country, LSU has struggled to turn that production into wins. For LSU, a victory will likely come down to a few key areas. The Tigers will need to slow down Tennessee’s rushing attack, find ways to pressure the quarterback and take advantage of the yards they put up.

Here are five things that will decide LSU vs. Tennessee.

Slowing Down DeSean Bishop

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest challenges for LSU on Saturday will be slowing down Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop.

Bishop enters week 11 with 1,163 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the season, slotting him in the top-10 nationally in both categories. He has been a huge part of Tennessee’s offensive production, so containing him will be of the utmost importance for LSU.

If there is a team that has what it takes to slow Bishop down, LSU figures to be in the mix. Ranking fourth nationally in total defense and second in the SEC in rushing defense, allowing just 86.1 yards per game, the Tigers have what it takes on paper to hold Bishop to a quiet day.

Getting To The Quarterback

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is sacked by Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) and Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Jordan Ross (29) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Bishop presents a challenge on the ground, LSU’s defensive front could be just as important when Tennessee drops back to pass.

The Tigers lead the nation with 40 sacks through 10 games. Edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen has been a major part of that production, recording 9.5 sacks, good enough for second in the SEC.

Against Tennessee, getting into the backfield will be a priority. For LSU, the defensive front will need to find ways to disrupt Tennessee’s offensive rhythm and make either Brandon or MacIntyre uncomfortable in the pocket.

If the Tigers can generate pressure without having to bring extra men, they could keep Tennessee’s offensive production to a minimum. Blake Baker’s defense has shown week in and week out that they can get to the quarterback. If they can continue doing so, they have an opportunity to play spoiler in Rocky Top.

Finishing Drives

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Stacy Gage (23) rushes in for a touchdown against the McNeese Cowboys during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Moving the football has not been the problem this season for Sam Leavitt and the Tigers. The Tigers rank eighth nationally in total offense, averaging 490.3 yards per game, and lead the SEC in passing offense with 316.8 yards per game.

The bigger question is whether LSU can turn that production into enough points. The inability to finish drives with a touchdown has been the Achilles' heel for the Tigers this season and it has cost LSU a handful of games.

Tennessee is a top-10 defensive unit in scoring, allowing just 14.3 points per game. Against a defense that has been so effective at limiting scoring opportunities, LSU cannot afford to let a promising drive go to waste.

If LSU can finish drives with touchdowns, it will have a much better chance of leaving Knoxville on the right side of the scoreboard.

Kiffin’s Ability To Gameplan For Tennessee

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s matchup will also have an interesting storyline on the sidelines. Lane Kiffin will be returning to Knoxville to face the program where he made his NCAA head coaching debut.

Kiffin coached Tennessee during the 2009 season before leaving to take the head coaching position at Southern California. While his time with the Volunteers was brief, Kiffin is familiar with the program and the environment surrounding Tennessee football.

For Kiffin, the challenge will be finding ways to attack a Tennessee defense that has been flying around the field all season long. The Tigers have the offensive production to put pressure on the Volunteers, but they will need a strong game plan and the ability to make adjustments throughout the afternoon.

Kiffin has already beaten Tennessee once as a head coach, defeating the Volunteers 31-26 while at Ole Miss in 2021. Now, he will look to add another win against his former program.

Playing in Neyland Stadium

Tennessee students celebrate a touchdown during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest challenges for LSU will have little to do with the players on the field and everything to do with where the game is being played.

Neyland Stadium is notoriously one of the harshest environments in college football and Tennessee has used it to its advantage this season, knocking off Alabama and Kentucky in front of its home crowd.

Recently, LSU hasn’t let Neyland shake them, as they have won the last three times they’ve visited Knoxville. However, Tennessee won the last meeting between the two programs, defeating LSU 40-13 in Baton Rouge in 2022.

LSU will need to handle the atmosphere, avoid costly mistakes and find ways to keep the home crowd out of the game. Getting off to a fast start could be especially important for a Tigers team looking to bounce back from a one-point loss.

The Volunteers will have plenty of motivation playing at home with their College Football Playoff hopes still in reach. LSU will need to find a way to make that environment less of a factor if it wants to leave Knoxville with a victory.

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