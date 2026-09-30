LSU's Schedule Is Shaping Up to Be More Difficult Than We Thought

The LSU Tigers responded to their need for a bounce-back performance with an emphatic win, blowing out rival Texas A&M to the tune of a 35-6 victory on Saturday night, where the Tigers dominated in every facet of the game.

The Tigers now find themselves with a 3-1 overall record, a 1-1 record in the SEC, and ranked No. 11 in the country through four weeks of the season. Now heading into week five, LSU takes a break from SEC competition and welcomes an in-state opponent this weekend in the McNeese State Cowboys.

While LSU shouldn't find any trouble against the Cowboys, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Tigers' schedule, which has increased in difficulty since the start of the season.

LSU Faces Steep SEC Challenges Moving Forward

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the preseason AP Poll, the Tigers undoubtedly had a tough schedule, facing five teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, two of which were ranked in the Top 10. And so far, the Tigers are 1-1 against those teams, losing to the Ole Miss Rebels and beating the Aggies, who were ranked at the time of the matchup.

The Tigers still must face the remaining three teams that were ranked in the preseason, taking on No. 1 Texas, No. 7 Alabama, and No. 17 Tennessee.

However, through the first four weeks of the season, two more ranked matchups have appeared on the LSU schedule. The Tigers will now face two teams that have gotten off to fast starts in 2026, taking on the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats and No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Following their games against McNeese State, the Tigers will battle against five ranked opponents in their final seven games.

LSU gets that run started against the Wildcats, who have been rolling in year one under head coach Will Stein. The Wildcats have been one of the surprises of the SEC so far, scoring a major upset victory over the Aggies when they were ranked No. 9 in the country.

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And immediately after, the Tigers welcome in another one of the top surprises in the SEC in Mississippi State, whose starting quarterback Kamario Taylor has led the Bulldogs to a 4-0 record, a 2-0 start in conference play, and a ranked win a week ago.

The Tigers then faced an unranked Auburn team that, while on paper, might not pose much of a threat, but any road game in the SEC will not be an easy task.

After that game, LSU faces its toughest stretch of the season, which will undoubtedly define its College Football Playoff chances, taking on Alabama, Texas and Tennessee, the latter of which is on the road in Knoxville.

Head coach Lane Kiffin ends his first regular season against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

And while the season finale against the Razorbacks won't be a major obstacle, the Tigers have plenty of challenges throughout the rest of their schedule, some of which were unexpected, to gauge their legitimacy as a postseason contender.

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