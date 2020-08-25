Multiple 2021 LSU Football Targets Appear in SI99 Rankings

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has established himself through the years as one of the elite recruiters in the country. His ability to relate to young prospects combined with the recent success the program has had on the field, has helped put the Tigers in prime position to reel in another elite recruiting class.

On Monday, SI All-American released its inaugural SI99, ranking the top-99 prospects in the country. Three LSU commits--Raesjon Davis, JoJo Earle and Landon Jackson--landed on the list but a number of top targets in the country also made appearances.

Here are a few of the uncommitted players the Tigers are in on who appeared in the SI99 rankings:

IDL Korey Foreman (No. 4)

IDL Maason Smith (No. 36)

CB Nathaniel Wiggins (No. 43)

CB Ga'Quincy McKinstry (No. 49)

OT Tristan Leigh (No. 61)

WR Brian Thomas (No. 74)

S Sage Ryan (No. 90)

TE Michael Trigg (No. 95)

Some of the local products like Smith, Thomas and Ryan have been on the Tigers' radar for quite some time and are all players that the program ideally wants to bring in. Ryan in particular would be a huge boost to the secondary as Khari Gee is the only secondary commit in 2021.

Ryan is the cousin of current running backs coach Kevin Faulk and provides explosive athleticism to the back end of the defense.





"I feel like they're comfortable in knowing what they're supposed to be doing on the field and none of them really worry about making mistakes because they're prepared and well coached," Ryan told LSU Country about the LSU program. "I like the big crowds, I like their swagger on defense and when they make a play, how hype they get."

Of course the two top names on this list are Foreman and Smith, the two interior defensive linemen that the Tigers covet along with pretty much all other elite programs. The duo was spotted in Athens visiting Georgia over the weekend in an unofficial capacity as teams cannot have direct contact with a prospect during the recruiting dead period.

Foreman and Smith are reportedly very close and have talked about playing with one another at the next level. Foreman, who lives out in California, has already announced he plans to sign and become an early enrollee with the program he chooses after California pushed the start of its high school season to early 2021.

Leigh, the highly regarded offensive tackle out of Virginia, was seen at Oklahoma over the weekend checking out the Sooner campus. LSU and specifically coach James Cregg has worked tirelessly to earn a commitment from Leigh, who is showing strong interest in the purple and gold.

“My relationship, I am very close with both Coach Cregg and Coach O. I can talk to them about anything and not just football. And I feel comfortable doing that. It’s a family thing to me,” Leigh said on Off the Bench back in July. “My mom has multiple sclerosis, and she was having trouble getting up to her seat (at the game), and people were ignoring the game to just help her get up to the seat. I think that shows the character of the people at LSU. And you get that vibe from Coach Cregg and Coach O. It starts at the top.”

Top cornerback target Nathaniel Wiggins is set to make his college commitment on Friday, Aug. 28 and the Tigers are considered to be among the frontrunners, alongside Florida. The Pinson, Alabama cornerback McKinstry just released his top-three a few weeks back and LSU made the cut, along with Alabama and Auburn.

How these various recruitments unfold in the next few months will tell the tale as to whether the Tigers class will be good or great. If four or five sign on, the 2021 recruiting class could be one for the history books.