SI All-American Candidate Nathaniel Wiggins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Nathaniel Wiggins                                                       
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake 
Top Schools: Florida, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Tennesee, Oregon, USC, and Texas.    Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Incredibly long. Will definitely be able to hold a lot more weight in college. And has the work ethic to do so. 

Athleticism: Big enough to physically compete with any WR in the class, while also having the speed and quickness to run with them as well. Ball skills are off the charts, and he high points the football extremely well. 

Instincts: Loves to compete and has that irrational confidence you want all of your cornerbacks to have. Has a nose for the endzone with the ball in his hands. Snaps his head around quickly while in phase. Ball hawk is an understatement. 

Polish: Extremely polished as a bump and run specialist. Believes he can walk down and cover anybody in the state, and for good reason. This kind of fluid athlete and long strider is only going to get better as he grows into his body. 

Bottom Line: I’d be hard pressed to choose between Wiggins, Jordan Hancock, and Nyland Green. Both Green and Wiggins have insane size at the position. Wiggins went step for step and picked the ball off in 1 on 1’s versus Arik Gilbert during a May workout, a feat few can duplicate.

