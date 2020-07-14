SI All-American Candidate Michael Trigg Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Michael Trigg

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Position: Tight end

School: Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian

Schools of Interest: Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina, among others Projected Position: Tight end

Frame: Long with great wingspan. Fairly lean build with room to develop, especially in the upper body.

Athleticism: Legitimate basketball prospect with great body control, ball skills, and coordination. Runs well. Can play ‘above the rim’ game with relative ease in football. Hasn’t faced great competition but flashed dominance as a junior in scoring 16 touchdowns. Solid after the catch.

Instincts: Natural fluidity relative to size. Attacking style when the football is in the air with the length to pluck passes away from the body. Confident before and after the catch with the ability to make the first defender miss in space.

Polish: Can execute basics of the route tree, especially on one-cut routes. Finishes with toughness and extremely strong hands. Comfortable flexed out wide. Willing to make the tough catch over the middle. Efficient blocker with some edge upon arrival.

Bottom Line: Trigg is the new-age mismatch nightmare at tight end that college programs and NFL organizations covet. He is too big for defensive backs and too swift for linebackers and it should combine for an immediate impact at the next level.