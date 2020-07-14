SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Ga'Quincy McKinstry Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Ga'Quincy McKinstry
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley
Schools of Interest: Considering Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, and Clemson. 
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Tall build with great length relative to height. Well-proportioned with lean muscle and considerable room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Two-sport star with national offers in football and basketball. Explosive athlete with great long speed, ball skills and elevation regardless of role. Has above the rim ability on the hardwood with appropriate twitch and body control to set up an offense. 

Instincts: Twitchy athlete in traffic or in space. Supreme ball skills, tracking ability and body control make him a big play waiting to happen. Change of direction and reaction time on defense proves elite despite lack of advanced technique. Runs well enough to play cornerback or factor into the return game. Confident prospect. 

Polish: Playing well more wide receiver than defensive back in high school, there is a ways to go in man coverage but the combination of length, speed and ball skills proves effective. Can contest 50-50 balls as well as back shoulder attempts with quickness and range. Comfortable in zone coverage, willing to challenge wideouts at the line of scrimmage as well as playing the run. 

Bottom Line: McKinstry is one of the most gifted athletes in the class of 2021 in two sports, a rare feat at any age. He can legitimately be considered America’s top cornerback and contend as one of its top wide receivers and scoring guards all in the same breath. If and when he focused on one position, or sport, there isn’t much of an athletic ceiling in his game — the same reason his prospects in the secondary are so intriguing.

