SI All-American Candidate Brian Thomas Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Brian Thomas
Status: SI-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
Position: Wide receiver
School: Walker (La.)
Schools of Interest: LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Florida, among others.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Angular frame with great length. Has substantial room to add mass and bulk.

Athleticism: Dual-sport athlete who also excels on the basketball court as a shooting guard. Good overall athlete with very good balance. Coordinated and agile with gliding movement skills. Faster than quick with good build speed and fluid open-field stride. Can generate surprising force in space.

Instincts: Will attempt to utilize a shuffle release versus tight press coverage. Has a solid bam step when stemming to separate on slant routes. Good concentration and tracks throws well with his eyes to play the ball in air. Solid creativity after the catch and capable of making the first defender miss. Can sense open doors when gliding downfield and runs with toughness and competitiveness.

Polish: Nearly exclusively aligns to the left of all formations. Occasionally aligns as inside-2 in trips sets. Has much rawness in his game at this stage. Size and athleticism compensate for releases, hand usage, route running all needing to be refined. Has to improve sinkage and ability to motor down at breakpoints.

Bottom Line: Thomas is a high-ceiling prospect as a receiver who will also likely play basketball at the school he ends up at. He’s raw, but is an ideal blank canvas for a receiver coach at the next level to mold. With his size and athleticism, Thomas’s best days are ahead of him, as he has the potential to develop into a very good “X” receiver or “big slot” in college.

