Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 3 (Bet on Isaac Brown to Torch SMU)

We have a loaded slate of college football games ahead of us today, so let's have some fun and place a few prop bets.

In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props for today's action. If you live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, feel free to join the fun.

College Football Best Props Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Isaac Brown 80+ Rushing Yards (-104)

Keshaun Singleton 50+ Receiving Yards (+110)

Trey'Dez Green 5+ Receptions (-114)

SMU vs. Louisville Prop bet

Pick: Isaac Brown 80+ Rushing Yards (-104)

The SMU defense has struggled against the run so far this season, giving up 4.4 yards per carry, which ranks 94th in the country. That's big news for Louisville running back Isaac Brown, who is in desperate need of a breakout performance. He averaged 8.8 yards per rush last season, but has averaged only 3.3 yards per carry through his first two games. It's time to buy low on the Miami native.

Florida vs. Auburn Prop Bet

Pick: Keshaun Singleton 50+ Receiving Yards (+110)

Keshaun Singleton has hauled in 10 receptions for 131 yards through Auburn's first two games, so it's surprising to see us being able to bet on him racking up 50+ receiving yards at plus-money in a game that's likely going to come down to the wire. The Tigers would be smart to lean on Singleton against this Florida defense.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Prop Bet

Pick: Trey'Dez Green 5+ Receptions (-114)

There's an argument to be made that Trey'Dez Green is the best tight end in the country, and he's made a strong case through the first two weeks, racking up 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. I expect the Tigers to lean on him in a big way in this game, especially if it's still close in the fourth quarter. We only need him to haul in five catches for this bet to cash.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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