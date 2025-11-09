LSU Tigers Make Quarterback Change, Garrett Nussmeier Benched For Michael Van Buren
The LSU Tigers have made a quarterback change in Tuscaloosa amid a 17-6 deficit to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11.
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. have pulled Garrett Nussmeier and replaced him with Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren.
The move comes on the heels of Wilson stating that Nussmeier is the program's starter, but there would be scenarios in which Van Buren would get the nod.
“At the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game,” Wilson added. “But Garrett Nussmeier is our starting quarterback.
"Michael Van Buren does have a skill set that can add value and help this football team win. And our intentions are to position ourselves to be able to do those things to give us every opportunity to win the football game.”
Now, with 6:26 remaining in the third quarter, the LSU has staff has made the move after replacing Nussmeier with Van Buren at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
In 10 appearances as a true freshman in 2024 with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Van Buren completed 140-of-256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another five rushing TDs for the Bulldogs.
He was named SEC Freshman of the Week against Georgia when he completed 20-of-37 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
He closed his rookie season at Mississippi State with 280 passing yards and two TDs (1 rushing, 1 passing) against Ole Miss.
Van Buren was a four-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, choosing Mississippi State over Oregon. He helped St. Frances Academy to back-to-back national Top 10 finishes in 2021 and 2022.
Former LSU Offensive Coordinator Weighs In: Joe Sloan's Take
"Obviously, Michael played a lot of football in terms of experience and understanding what it's like to get hit. What it's like to throw an interception and have to come back and play the next drive. I think he has a ton of those experiences," Sloan said in August.
"That is hard to prepare somebody for if they haven't gone through it. I think he brings that level, and he understands what it's going to take.
"I've been really proud of his growth, just his approach daily since he's gotten here. I think you've really seen him mature and transition into being a second-year player. It's been fun to watch. He's a fun guy to be around; he's kind of quiet initially, so we just make him yell around the hallways, which he does.
"He's fun, though. He takes hard coaching well and wants to be great. From the spring, we have a lot of offense. This is a big offense. I think learning all that was a lot for him initially. He's really smart. But still, it's just a lot.
"Taking it into the summer working at it, and then into August, I think he's had his best couple days the last couple of days.
"Seeing him take more command, understand it, every rep he has, he grows. That's what I want to see. I think some things technically, he continues to get better at and make them more and more of."
