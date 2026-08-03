Why National "Playoff or Bust" Expectations Keep Following Lane Kiffin

Make no bones about it: the room for patience in college football is dwindling. That is especially true for the LSU Tigers, who are entering their first season under head coach Lane Kiffin; the expectations are already among the highest in the country.

Yet, the sky-high expectations, which may make you forget this Tigers program is coming off a disappointing 4-8 season, aren’t for no reason. It is simply part of the hype machine that accompanied Kiffin's hiring.

Why the Hype?

In the previous eras of college football, new hires were given time and patience. Before the transfer portal and NIL, the immediacy of College Football Playoff appearances and national title expectations wasn’t around. It was even common for programs to not make a change at head coach until Year 3 or 4.

As LSU has shown with its firing of Brian Kelly, the times have changed. So, despite Kiffin entering Year 1 in Baton Rouge, where he is looking to flip a roster that had a losing record into a playoff contender, it’s simply par for the course in today’s time.

But the existence of the portal and NIL isn’t the only culprit. Kiffin, to an extent, also contributes to the hype.

Sure, it took him six seasons before earning the Ole Miss Rebels their first playoff berth. Yet, on his way to doing so, he established a model of consistency and a formula that has proven successful.

Instead of relying heavily on the high school ranks to build the foundation of his roster, Kiffin was one of the first coaches to invest more in the transfer portal. He consistently put together top-five ranked portal classes at Ole Miss, while many of his SEC counterparts focused on recruiting high school.

Despite stating LSU’s better history and appeal to the high school ranks as a reason he took the job, Kiffin went back to what he knew when constructing his roster for 2026: the portal.

Signing 43 players from the portal, for a reported $40 million, he looks set to have the necessary talent to win right away.

Using the terms of professional sports, Kiffin didn’t come to LSU looking to rebuild; he arrived at Baton Rouge with the idea of reloading.

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