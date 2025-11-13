Jets vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 11 (Bet on Breece Hall)
Thursday Night Football in Week 11 doesn’t offer a ton of great prop-betting opportunities, as the New England Patriots are massive favorites against an inept New York Jets offense.
The Jets have won two games in a row and are attempting to climb out of an 0-7 hole, but they are 12.5-point dogs in primetime in this AFC East clash.
Meanwhile, New England is jockeying for position atop the AFC standings at 8-2, and it has an MVP candidate at quarterback in Drake Maye.
I have a prop that I love for Maye in this matchup, but there aren’t a ton of things to like on a short week with the New York offense stuck in neutral all season with Justin Fields leading the way.
Still, here’s a breakdown of three plays to consider on Thursday night.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Patriots
- Drake Maye UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-174)
- Mason Taylor 4+ Receptions (-180)
- Breece Hall OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-108)
Drake Maye UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-174)
There is only one team in the NFL that has yet to record an interception this season: the New York Jets.
I don’t see that ending in Week 11, as Maye has just five interceptions all season long and has completed 71.7 percent of his passes. He has thrown a pick in three straight weeks, but I’m betting on him to end that streak on Thursday.
The Jets are just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, and they traded away their best cornerback – Sauce Gardner – at the deadline earlier this month.
Maye shouldn’t have to do too much for the Patriots to win this game as major favorites, so I think he’ll stay turnover free against a Jets team that has forced just one turnover all season long.
Mason Taylor 4+ Receptions (-180)
Garrett Wilson (knee) is out in this matchup, which means rookie tight end Mason Taylor could end up as the No. 1 option in the passing game on Thursday.
Taylor had just one catch on two targets in Week 10, but this is a great matchup against a New England team that is seventh in EPA/Rush but 15th in EPA/Pass.
New England has struggled against opposing tight ends this season, allowing 61 catches (tied for the fifth-most) for 654 yards and four scores.
Taylor has four or more catches in just four games this season, but he could see a bunch of targets with Wilson out and the Jets likely to be playing from behind in this matchup.
If you really want to get bold, Taylor is +145 to have five or more catches and +221 to have six or more catches in Week 11.
Breece Hall OVER 16.5 Rush Attempts (-108)
The Jets have leaned on their running game in recent weeks, and it’s led to two wins in a row.
Breece Hall has 18 and 21 carries in those games, and he’s carried the ball 18 or more times on four occasions this season.
While the Jets may not run enough offense to get Hall over this number, I’d expect them to lean on the run to keep the Patriots’ offense off the field. New England allowed 91 yards on 19 carries to Tampa Bay’s running backs last week, and the Jets could try to replicate that with Hall.
The former second-round pick has played 61.3 percent of the team’s snaps this season and played over 71 percent of the snaps last week. He’s worth a look as one of the few players you can trust in this New York offense.
