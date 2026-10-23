LSU’s Veteran Leaders Have Something To Prove Against Auburn

LSU will face off against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday morning for the SEC’s Tiger Bowl, heading to Alabama with something to prove.

The team not only has yet to win a road game this season, with two SEC losses under their belt, but hasn’t won a road game since October of 2024 against Arkansas.

That drought doesn’t fall on the program’s new coaching staff and renovated roster, but the players that have been around since then - the veterans - the ones that are more hungry than anyone for a road win.

The Veteran Leaders

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) blocks during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a major recruiting run from Lane Kiffin this offseason, there are new starters all over the roster taking over key position groups.

Through that change, the seasoned veterans have stood out amongst the team as prominent leaders, who can take ownership of the team’s so far road game performance and turn the momentum around.

Center Brailen Moore has received one of the highest honors for his position on the team, wearing the No. 18 patch to show his leadership and high character both on and off the team, being the ideal player to control both the energy and the pace of play on the offense.

The offensive line has been a struggling unit this season, missing key tackles and allowing 11 sacks to quarterback Sam Leavitt so far this year. The line has also made simple mistakes during crucial plays, giving the Tigers a disadvantage on game-time play calls.

As a leader, Moore can leverage his role on the team to hold his lineman accountable, especially in the intimidating atmosphere of an SEC road game.

The most heartbreaking losses of the season haven't just come from the conference road games, but also from losing both team captains, linebacker Whit Weeks and tight end Trey'Dez Green, to early-season injuries.

While Weeks is still out with a fractured right leg, Green has been listed off the injury report for the first time since the Ole Miss matchup this week, being able to get redemption on an SEC opponent on the road.

Both Weeks and Green have a dominant voice in the roster, both on and off the field, having the advantage to shift the game's momentum in making key plays and having a leadership voice on the sidelines.

Saturday's Tiger Bowl isn't just to turn around the success of this team's road loss struggles, but to end a long-time drought for the seasoned veterans.

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