LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: ESPN's 'College GameDay' Guest Picker Revealed
Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew will make their way to Baton Rouge this weekend for No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Alabama in Week 11.
Saban will make a return to Tiger Stadium this weekend with all eyes set to be on the legendary head coach's analysis for Saturday night.
The stage is set for Saban and Co. with the former Alabama and LSU coach preparing to be the headliner.
After a 17-year tenure with the Crimson Tide, Saban joined the ESPN College GameDay crew and hasn't skipped a beat.
"[Saban] has been phenomenal," College GameDay host Rece Davis said on Oct. 15. "The quickness with which he has adapted to television. He's one of the most gifted communicators I've ever been around. He can explain things and grab your attention in psychological football or he's telling you about his business ventures. He can communicate. Everybody knows this and it's why everyone in the world wants him to come and speak."
"But television and fitting into a group is a different dynamic," Davis said. "Usually for most people, I think it almost takes a full season. For him, he's adapted very quickly. He understands the team, he's a great advocate for the show, he comes up with ideas and he's not shy about expressing his opinion yet he is not overbearing. That guy listens to everybody and takes it into consideration. He's been great and I think probably how quickly he's been great has been the only thing that's surprised me."
College GameDay hasn't been shy about covering the storied rivalry between LSU and Alabama with the crew set to cover the historic matchup once again in 2024.
The History of LSU vs. Alabama on College GameDay:
2023: Tuscaloosa — No. 8 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28
2019: Tuscaloosa — No. 2 LSU 46, No. 3 Alabama 41
2018: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 4 LSU 0
2016: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 15 LSU 0
2015: Tuscaloosa — No. 7 Alabama 30, No. 4 LSU 16
2013: Tuscaloosa — No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17
2012: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17
2011: New Orleans — No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0
2011: Tuscaloosa — No. 1 LSU 9, No. 2 Alabama 6 (OT)
2009: Baton Rouge — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 15 LSU 21 (OT)
2005: Tuscaloosa — No. 5 LSU 16, No. 4 Alabama 13 (OT)
Now, the guest pickers have been revealed: LSU's Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne.
The "Power Couple" Set to be Guest Pickers:
The LSU power couple will be on hand this weekend as the celebrity guest pickers with ace pitcher Paul Skenes and Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne set to be the pair of guest pickers. It marks the first time ESPN's College GameDay has had two guest pickers this season. On3 Sports' Pete Nakos first reported.
Skenes, the catalyst to LSU's 2023 National Championship, will certainly receive a warm welcome in Baton Rouge after taking the city by storm during his lone season in the purple and gold.
Since his time in Louisiana, Skenes became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft while on his way to becoming one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball.
From taking America by storm to starting in his first MLB All-Star Game in 2024, Skenes has continued his dominance on the mound post-LSU run.
For Dunne, the LSU gymnast has become the face of NIL in the college landscape as she earns endorsement deal after endorsement deal.
A National Champion alongside Haleigh Bryant and Co. in 2024, Dunne has become one of the most recognizable student-athletes in the country.
Now, the couple will join Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning as the guest pickers for this weekend's clash against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
