Barcelona conclude their preseason campaign on Wednesday when taking on Al Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The annual friendly marks its 61st edition with Barça’s first clash against African opposition, and history suggests it will be a disappointing debut for the Egyptian giants. The Blaugrana have won 47 of their 60 Joan Gamper Trophy matches over the years and 12 of their last 13.

Hansi Flick’s men enter the match having demolished Swiss outfit Basel last time out, winning their penultimate friendly 5–2 as they welcomed back a host of late returnees following extended vacations after the World Cup.

The likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí and Anthony Gordon will all earn more minutes at Camp Nou as Barça ready themselves for the start of their La Liga title defense.

Here’s how to watch their clash with Al Ahly.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Al Ahly Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday. Aug. 19

: Wednesday. Aug. 19 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Al Ahly on TV, Live Stream

There is no way to catch the action for free, with Barcelona instead broadcasting the game solely to club members.

Those with a membership can either tune in through Barça Play or the club’s official YouTube channel.

Without a paid subscription to either, fans can follow updates of the game on social media or through Barcelona’s official website.

Country TV/Live Stream Worldwide Barça Play, FC Barcelona on YouTube

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Barça return to La Liga action next. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

While the 2026–27 La Liga season has already started, Barça will play their first game of the campaign this Sunday. After being afforded an extended break due to the World Cup, the Catalan behemoths visit Elche in their opener.

Their first home match of the season then arrives the following Thursday, with Athletic Club the visitors to Camp Nou. Barça close out August by hosting Rayo Vallecano on the final day of the month.