LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction: Who Wins and Why?
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LSU football will face the Arkansas Razorbacks for the last game of the season, as the two SEC rivals battle for the Golden Boot Trophy.
The Tigers head into the final matchup with five losses, going 3-5 in SEC play so far this year. The road game environment has been one of the team's biggest struggles this season, adding a challenge to Saturday's matchup for the Tigers.
Here are the LSU vs. Arkansas score predictions from the LSU On SI staff.
Zion Trammel
The LSU Tigers round out the regular season against a vulnerable Arkansas Razorback team. LSU’s offense should play at a high level, and the running game should bounce back this week. LSU has to get ahead early and impose its will. This season may not have been what fans envisioned, but the Tigers can end it on a high note. I think LSU will, and it rolls into an easy win.
LSU 38, Arkansas 10
Ross Aboudd
LSU has its easiest test yet, a struggling Arkansas team. LSU, despite not having to prove anything to the CFP committee, has something to prove to itself, the coaching staff, and the fans.
For the players, it's NFL chances, or a chance to return next season. For the staff, it’s a chance to prove it can face adversity and put its best foot forward always. This team has the capacity to be good, and it’ll show some more flashes of that against the Razorbacks.
LSU 38, Arkansas 10
Brett Kemper
LSU puts a positive spin on their season and handily beats an underwhelming Arkansas team in all phases. I think LSU looks a lot like the team everyone thought they were after their week 1 win over Clemson and picks up some momentum headed into the bowl game
LSU 35, Arkansas 10
Brooke Benedict
Even with LSU coming into the matchup with little momentum after three back-to-back losses this month, the Tigers are more talented and have been able to dominate teams that bring more of a challenge than Arkansas will. The team deserves to end the season with a win, and the Tigers will be able to do that against the Razorbacks.
LSU 34, Arkansas 13
JD Andress
Despite how the season has gone for LSU, with struggles on the field and all the drama off the field, the Tigers are simply more talented than Arkansas and should show on the field.
LSU 38, Arkansas 13
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Brooke Benedict is a junior at LSU with a major in Print Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies. She’s originally from Boulder, Colorado and enjoys how sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBenedict_