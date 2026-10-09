LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

The LSU Tigers will hit the road this weekend to face the Kentucky Wildcats to kick off seven straight SEC games left in the season.

Another road game for the Tigers could mean some simialr struggles they faced in Ole Miss, the one loss of the season so far.

But luckily, this isn't Kiffin's highly anticipated return to his former program. The trip to Lexington will bring its own challenges, ones that LSU can handle.

The Winning Momentum

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams enter the SEC matchup with a 4-1 record, each with one SEC loss. Kentucky has some serious momentum after the past three weeks of straight wins, with two major upsets over conference opponents.

The Wildcats shut down the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in a 31-21 win, before upsetting the South Carolina Gamecocks last weekend, also on the road, in a 35-34 overtime win. That win marked the largest road comeback in program history.

LSU also dominated Texas A&M, with a 35-6 win in Week 4 and an at-home 63-14 win against McNeese State last weekend.

Now, Kentucky ranks 3rd in the SEC, while LSU sits at No. 7.

Still, the Wildcats will need this mid-season momentum if they want a chance over the Tigers.

Earning the Win

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) reacts to a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Kentucky has had an impressive run so far this year, the Tigers have the chance to shut it down on Saturday, claiming the first on-the-road win of the season over the Wildcats.

The roster matchup points to LSU as a clear winner, with Kentucky having obvious weak spots that the Tigers can dominate in.

Kentucky QB Kenny Minchey has already been sacked 11 times this year, which is guaranteed to be a problem against LSU's defense. LSU defensive end Princwill Umanmielen now leads the conference in sacks with eight this season.

That's going to pose a major threat to Minchey.

There's also a hidden weapon on the Tigers' offense, with transfer running back Dilin Jones dominating this season with 426 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

So far, Kentucky's defense has allowed 144 rushing yards per game, being a weak spot that Jones can win over for scoring production and moving the drive downfield.

Meanwhile, LSU's defense has held opponents to 58 rushing yards per game, creating a major challenge for Kentucky's running back CJ Baxter, who has put up 361 rushing yards this season.

It's a matchup that favors LSU on paper, which will continue into Saturday Night's game in Lexington. The Tigers get the road win over a quality opponent.

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