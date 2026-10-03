Jeff Lebby Explains How Kamario Taylor’s Injury Changed Mississippi State

Mississppi State Bulldogs fans had more than the scoreboard to worry about during Saturday’s 56-23 loss to No. 7 Alabama. Quarterback Kamario Taylor, a Heisman Trophy hopeful entering the weekend, walked to the locker room early in the fourth quarter and later returned to the sideline wearing a boot on his right foot.

Coach Jeff Lebby offered no diagnosis afterward. Aktough, his post game update left Taylor’s availability for the next game unresolved.

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) talks with wide receiver Zion Ragins (7) and running back Fluff Bothwell (24) on the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. Taylor and Bothwell were both taken out of the game for injuries. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It will be day to day for him,” Lebby said, according to Clarion Ledger reporter Sam Skylar. “ We’ll let the injur report Wednesday for LSU speak to where we’re at.”

Jeff Lebby explains Kamrio Taylor’s limited mobility

Lebby’s explanation suggested Taylor was dealing with a problem before kickoff. Sklar reported that the TV broadcast said Taylor wore a boot Friday, although he was not listed on the pregam injury report.

For an offense rebuilt around Taylor’s ability to threaten defenses in several ways, the restrictions were hard to miss. His rushing line was six attempts for minus-26 yards, including five sacks. His lone rushing attempt outside those sacks gained 4 yards.

Jeff Lebby said Kamario Taylor’s limited mobility made things harder for Mississippi State against Alabama. | Mississippi State Athletics

“I think its pretty obvious that he just wasn’t able to do anything with his legs,” Lebby said. “And so him not being able to do some of those things, it changes it. Obviously, it makes it harder, but that’s part of it.

“Again, his mentality, his toughness, his leadership is elite and special. There’s so much to be able to learn from inside those moments right now.”

Kamario Taylor’s early turnovers put Mississppi State behind

Taylor’s three turnovers alos hurt the Bulldogs. He lost a fumble near midfield on the opneingin possession, then threw an interception that Alabama returned for a touchdown on the next series. Mississppi State trailed 14-0 before its offense could settle in.

He still completed 19 of 34 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions. The Bulldogs pulled within 28-17 at halftime, giving themselves a chance to recover from that start.

Alabama scored the first two touchdowns after the break, however, and Mississippi State never got closer than 19 points again. Taylor’s passing kept producing moments, but the Bulldogs could not turn them into a sustained comeback.

Fluff Bothwell and Jalen Smith also left injured

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor was not the only starter who left early. Running back Fluff Bothwell carried once for 1 yard on the opening drive and later wore a boot on his left foot. Linebacker Jalen Smith also exited without returning, and Lebby provided no updates on either player.

Backup quarterback Parker Puckett finished the game. Mississippi State, now 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, has an open week before visiting LSU on Oct. 17.

The Wednesday report Lebby referenced falls during LSU game week, on Oct. 14. For now, the Bulldogs have time between games, but no confirmed timetable yet for Taylor’s return to full strength.

Lebby praised the effort it took for Taylor to play through a difficult week.

“I could not be more proud of [Taylor] for his toughness, his mentality,” Lebby said. “What he’s gone through this week to give him a chance to go play, it is special.”

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