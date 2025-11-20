Major College Football Program Offering 'Blank Check' to LSU's Top Head Coach Target
The LSU Tigers have circled Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the No. 1 target on the board as the administration in Baton Rouge navigates a national coaching search.
In a move that is set to send shockwaves across college football, Kiffin will choose between the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators down the line.
No. 5 Ole Miss has reached 10-1 status on the season with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach as Kiffin leads the program, but he remains noncommittal on returning in 2026.
It's LSU and Florida have have given Kiffin "something to think about" this fall, but he remains mun on the subject as he looks to lead Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes LSU is prepared to offer a blank check to the shot-caller that is receiving interest from the Tigers, Florida Gators, and other programs.
“There’s an old coaching adage out there that the quickest way to be defeated is to be distracted,” Klatt said. “I think that the biggest threat to Ole Miss down the stretch is distraction. And that distraction in the form of their future head coach.
"I don’t know where Lane Kiffin is going to end up. I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check. You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority.
“I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin. They’ll basically tell him, ‘The keys are yours.’ Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told, and they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of ‘here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
Ole Miss offering a blank check to Kiffin - as is LSU - with the pair of programs appearing to be prepared to swing for the fences.
According to Football Scoop, the LSU Tigers' offer to Kiffin is to make him the highest paid coach in college football.
Football Scoop: "Sources tell FootballScoop that LSU's offer to Kiffin would top Kirby Smart's deal, currently the highest-paid college football coach. LSU's new AD Verge Ausberry, new President Wade Rousse and even the Governor of the great state of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, are on board.
"The question is, will Lane leave Ole Miss to go to one of their more detested rivals. Moreover, Kiffin has emerged two different times as the top target in the Florida Gators' search to replace Billy Napier, several sources told FootballScoop. It's believed those two parties also spoke in recent weeks.
"Many in the profession do not expect Lane to make the move to LSU as the bad blood doesn't feel like something Lane is into these days."
Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart is currently the highest-paid coach in college football with an annual salary of $13.28 million per year.
Now, as the coaching search continues, it's clear both the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to intensify their pursuit for Kiffin.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.