Meet the Signees: LSU Football Adds Pair of Impactful SEC Transfers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers reeled in their first two commitments via the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday and Saturday after both Bauer Sharp and Ja'Keem Jackson made their decisions.
Kelly and Co. have seen 16 members of the 2024 roster reveal their intentions to depart Baton Rouge and enter the Transfer Portal with the moves being made official this week.
With double-digit departures, the program is in need of additions through the portal in order to secure impactful players for next season.
Now, the first two transfer additions are in with both Sharp and Jackson signing the necessary paperwork to make the move to LSU.
Meet the Signees: Bauer Sharp and Ja'Keem Jackson
TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
Oklahoma tight end transfer Bauer Sharp revealed his pledge to the LSU Tigers on Friday after a visit to Baton Rouge earlier in the week.
Sharp, a sought-after transfer with interest from several Power Four programs, checked in with Kelly and Co. this week before shutting things down.
Kelly and the Tigers were in dire need of bodies in the tight end room after star Mason Taylor declared for the 2025 NFL Draft along with sophomore Ka'Morreun Pimpton entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Now, with a razor thin tight end room, the Bayou Bengals secure Sharp after an impressive season with the Sooners in 2024.
The veteran transfer led Oklahoma in receptions (42) and receiving yards (324) this season while playing an integral role for their offense. He also logged a pair of touchdowns for the Sooners.
There were ties in favor of the Tigers here for Sharp. An Alabama native, he signed with Southeastern Louisiana out of high school before making the move to Oklahoma last season.
Now, Kelly and Co. pushed all the right buttons in his recruitment in order to land his commitment. Sharp has also signed with the Tigers in order to make things official.
"He's a talented player with physicality; especially in the run game. If you watch him closely, some of the things they did with him in the passing game, we've seen from other tight ends," Kelly said of Sharp on Friday after the signing was made official.
"If you really look at his body of work, it's the physicality in the run game. Pulling, blocking tackles, being out on the perimeter. Love his physicality in the run-game. Still, a very good athlete. He came in as a quarterback at Southeast Louisiana. He has the ability to do some really good things for us in the passing game as well.
"I think what really stood out was having that kind of versatility in the running game and the passing game."
CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
Florida transfer cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Saturday morning after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge.
Jackson, an integral piece to the Gators' defensive backfield prior to injury, heads to Death Valley with the chance to make an immediate impact for Corey Raymond's secondary.
He spent two seasons with Billy Napier's Florida program before entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as a redshirt-freshman.
In year one with the program, Jackson appeared in 11 games as a true freshman after bursting on the scene for the Gators.
Fast forward to his second season with the program in 2024 and Jackson missed a majority of the season after suffering an injury early in the year.
The Sunshine State native totaled 11 tackles and four pass breakups over the course of two seasons in Gainesville.
Now, he heads to LSU with the opportunity to make an immediate impact for Raymond's secondary.
Jackson was rated as the No. 3 cornerback in America in the 2023 Recruiting Class out of high school.
It's an important get for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals this offseason. With starting defensive back Zy Alexander departing Baton Rouge after exercising his eligibility, the cornerback room is razor thin heading into next year.
LSU will now bring in Jackson, the former No. 3 corner in America, alongside DJ Pickett, the No. 1 defensive back in the 2025 signing class.
Jackson and Pickett will also be joined by newcomer Aidan Anding, the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana. Anding signed with the Tigers in early December.
