Michigan Wolverines Quarterback, LSU Football Transfer Departs Big Ten Program

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Colin Hurley is no longer with the program after arriving in Ann Arbor less than three months ago, according to On3 Sports.

Hurley made the decision to depart the LSU Tigers after two seasons with the program where he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January.

Once officially in the database, the Florida native made the stunning decision to join a Wolverines program led by five-star phenom Bryce Underwood where his back was immediately pinned against the wall for playing time.

According to the initial report: "It’s unclear when Hurley departed the program, but he was participating with the team at the start of spring practices."

Hurley recently wrapped up his redshirt-freshman season with the LSU Tigers in 2025 where he was set to have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the LSU Tigers' 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program after reclassifying, but had not received meaningful snaps for the Tigers across his two seasons in Baton Rouge.

BREAKING: LSU QB transfer Colin Hurley is no longer with the Michigan program, @MaizeBlueRvw has learned. @On3 @Rivals https://t.co/ugMHUk60OU — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 31, 2026

Hurley, who checks in at 6-foot-1, 218 pounds, will now look to make his next move after stints with both the LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines across two seasons of college football.

Freshman early-enrollee Tommy Carr was battling Hurley for the backup slot behind Underwood during Spring Camp in Ann Arbor, according to reports.

“Tommy Carr is doing a nice job, I can tell you that,” Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said March 17.

“He’s probably the one that stands out so far. Nothing’s been set in stone, obviously, but just based on what we’ve seen to this point, Tommy has looked like he’s got a good skill set.”

Now, the two-time state champion in high school - along with being a player who threw for over 5,000 yards across his prep career - will look for his next stop after departing Michigan.

The LSU Tigers currently sit with three scholarship quarterbacks after inking a trio of Top-100 transfer signal-callers in Sam Leavitt, Husan Longstreet, and Landen Clark.

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