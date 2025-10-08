National Analyst Explains Why LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Will Shape the CFP
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to begin the program's gauntlet of Southeastern Conference matchups this weekend with a showdown against South Carolina up next on the docket.
Following a loss to Ole Miss in Week 5 and an open date in Week 6, the Bayou Bengals have hit the reset button with the backend of the 2025 schedule arriving.
It's now or never for the Tigers with one loss under their belts and a rigorous SEC slate arriving to close out the season.
The October schedule consists of South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M across the next three weeks with national analysts believing the Oct. 25 showdown against the Aggies has emerged as a significant one with College Football Playoff implications.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt evaluated the matchup and what it could mean moving forward.
“A win in this game for A&M buys them some serious breathing room for the CFP and for potentially getting themselves to Atlanta and playing for the SEC Championship,” Klatt said.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has begun steering the ship in the right direction with the Aggies beginning to gain momentum as a Top-10 team in America.
“Mike Elko has done a fabulous job,” Klatt continued. “I’ve been saying this since he got hired — he is a good fit at A&M. He understands the culture, which is incredibly unique. He’s a good football coach.
"They’ve been getting better and better and better on the defensive side, to the point where the last 2 weeks, they have played suffocating defense in SEC play. … This is a dangerous team.
"If they were to go to LSU and beat LSU, that would tell us everything we need to know about their prospects and really likely put them in (the CFP).”
LSU and Texas A&M continue cruising as College Football Playoff caliber programs with the Oct. 25 showdown emerging as one to keep tabs on while SEC play ramps up.
No. 11 LSU will kickoff against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday with the backend of the SEC slate arriving for the Bayou Bengals.
