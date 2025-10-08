LSU Country

National Analyst Explains Why LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Will Shape the CFP

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt details why the Oct. 25 showdown will be massive this month, could shape College Football Playoff.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.
In this story:

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are set to begin the program's gauntlet of Southeastern Conference matchups this weekend with a showdown against South Carolina up next on the docket.

Following a loss to Ole Miss in Week 5 and an open date in Week 6, the Bayou Bengals have hit the reset button with the backend of the 2025 schedule arriving.

It's now or never for the Tigers with one loss under their belts and a rigorous SEC slate arriving to close out the season.

The October schedule consists of South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M across the next three weeks with national analysts believing the Oct. 25 showdown against the Aggies has emerged as a significant one with College Football Playoff implications.

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt evaluated the matchup and what it could mean moving forward.

LSU Tigers Football.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

“A win in this game for A&M buys them some serious breathing room for the CFP and for potentially getting themselves to Atlanta and playing for the SEC Championship,” Klatt said.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has begun steering the ship in the right direction with the Aggies beginning to gain momentum as a Top-10 team in America.

“Mike Elko has done a fabulous job,” Klatt continued. “I’ve been saying this since he got hired — he is a good fit at A&M. He understands the culture, which is incredibly unique. He’s a good football coach.

LSU Tigers Football: Barion Brown.
Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"They’ve been getting better and better and better on the defensive side, to the point where the last 2 weeks, they have played suffocating defense in SEC play. … This is a dangerous team.

"If they were to go to LSU and beat LSU, that would tell us everything we need to know about their prospects and really likely put them in (the CFP).”

LSU and Texas A&M continue cruising as College Football Playoff caliber programs with the Oct. 25 showdown emerging as one to keep tabs on while SEC play ramps up.

No. 11 LSU will kickoff against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday with the backend of the SEC slate arriving for the Bayou Bengals.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival

LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift

LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published |Modified
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football