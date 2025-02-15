New Orleans Saints Set to Interview Former LSU Football Defensive Coordinator
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore is moving quickly in order to piece together a staff in Louisiana after being introduced as the organization's new shot-caller this week.
Moore, who earned a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, signed the dotted line with the Saints earlier this week to take over the franchise.
Now, after making things official, the journey towards assembling a coaching staff has begun with the organization set to interview a former LSU defensive coordinator.
Moore and Co. will sit down with Daronte Jones, who served as the program's defensive coordinator on Ed Orgeron's staff. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the interview date.
On Thursday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Saints had requested to interview the current Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the defensive coordinator position.
Now, an interview is set in stone.
Since departing Baton Rouge, Jones has been on the Viking staff for the past three seasons.
Now, the former LSU defensive coordinator will look to get another opportunity to make his way to the Bayou State with the New Orleans Saints set to interview him.
Jones isn't the only assistant coach with LSU ties receiving buzz to Louisiana.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's father, Doug, is a candidate for the Saints' offensive coordinator position.
[Doug] Nussmeier is fresh off of winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles where he served as the organization's quarterbacks coach under then offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Now, with the offseason kicking off, Nussmeier is an assistant that will be significantly considered for the offensive coordinator role, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
It would be quite the reunion in The Boot for Nussmeier where he would be roughly 60 miles away from his son, Garrett, who is set to handle signal-caller duties for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
Nussmeier, the Tigers' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a productive redshirt-junior campaign for the Bayou Bengals with unfinished business for Brian Kelly's program.
LSU's QB1 will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played.
"When he's on, Garrett Nussmeier has No. 1 overall pick potential. When he's off, the quarterback who once backed up Jayden Daniels can get in his head a bit leading to mistakes," 247Sports said. "Consistency trumps all with Nussmeier, who was elite in the fourth quarter in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but struggled during losses to Alabama and Texas A&M.
"Brian Kelly and LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hopes he's Heisman-level in 2025 and the Tigers have done all they can to ensure his weaponry is top-end around him. Three portal wideouts should help."
Last weekend, [Garrett] Nussmeier had the chance to take the spotlight off of himself during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl showdown in New Orleans (La.).
Nussmeier hopped in the car and hit the road to the Caesars SuperDome to watch his father capture a Super Bowl victory.
Now, all eyes will be on Moore developing his staff in New Orleans with both [Doug] Nussmeier and Jones becoming early candidates for coordinator positions.
