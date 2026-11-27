The SEC's fight with LSU over former professional athletes ran deeper than a lawsuit and two expulsion threats, as newly released emails show league leaders worked with a crisis communications firm to shape national coverage against the Tigers.

Records obtained by Front Office Sports through a public records request show Missouri President Mun Choi forwarded a Legend Labs strategy guide to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and leaders at every member school except LSU on Aug. 31, days before the conference sued the Tigers.

What did the SEC emails show?

EXCLUSIVE: The SEC worked with a crisis PR firm to run a media campaign against LSU during an eligibility dispute, emails show.



The campaign included coordinated interviews, a planted USA Today op-ed, and social media tracking, per a strategy guide sent to SEC presidents. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 27, 2026

The guide said complying with court orders "does not prevent the SEC from continuing to defend its rules." It also set the risks of LSU's approach against public questions about the league's authority. Legend Labs lists the SEC, Tennessee, Florida and Texas among its clients.

The campaign targeted LSU coach Lane Kiffin's push to roster tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris. Both played for Kiffin at Ole Miss in 2025 and were cut after NFL stints. A day after Choi's email, Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman circulated the ESPN interview she and Georgia President Jere Morehead gave on the dispute.

"This is not a rule we will budge on," Plowman told ESPN. "Enough is enough."

The firm also tracked social media reach. It logged 321,200 views on a post by attorney Tom Mars and 177,600 views on Matt Moscona's post noting that two eligibility plaintiffs had entered an LSU soccer match against Arizona. The firm was watching soccer substitutions, which shows how much weight league leaders put on winning public opinion.

Mun Choi's op-ed draft changed

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Plowman's Sept. 1 email also carried a draft of Choi's op-ed, which USA Today published the next day. The draft described the athletes as a "handful of individuals who are trying to change the rules" who would respond to "the incentives they are offered."

The published version called them "young people who have worked incredibly hard to pursue opportunities in sports." Both versions argued that one coach's or school's competitive interests shouldn't outweigh conference standards. Both also pointed to conflicting court rulings as a reason for Congress to pass the Protect College Sports Act.

That edit is the most revealing detail in the records. In public, the SEC's case has rested on protecting opportunities for college athletes. But the first draft its presidents passed around cast those same players as opportunists reacting to incentives.

LSU faces Dec. 3 expulsion vote

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The fight has since moved to men's basketball. Coach Will Wade added former St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr., who played in Boston Celtics preseason games, after Luis won a court order blocking SEC penalties. Luis had 11 points and nine rebounds in a 79-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 18. LSU President Wade Rousse then told Wade to stop playing him.

The SEC responded by adding Wade as a defendant and accusing LSU of misleading the conference about Luis.

"The SEC simply cannot be certain that Defendants won't change their minds and violate longstanding Conference rules again," the league's filing said.

LSU says any harm to the conference is "self-inflicted," and a federal judge denied the SEC's request for a temporary restraining order on Wednesday. Luis has also added Sankey as a defendant in his Baton Rouge suit. His attorney, Tony Clayton, said the commissioner "will feel the wrath of RJ Luis, if not by Christmas, then by New Year's night."

Expelling LSU, a founding member of the SEC in 1933, would take a two-thirds vote of the other 15 presidents when they meet Dec. 3 to settle the expulsion crisis.