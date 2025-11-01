Nick Saban Doubles Down on Coaching Return Rumors, Silences LSU Football Buzz
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week following the news of head coach Brian Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward being relieved of their duties in Baton Rouge.
After a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, the LSU administration made the move to pull the plug on the "Kelly Era" with the reset button being pushed.
Now, the coaching search is on in the Bayou State with names being thrown in the hat left and right as potential candidates.
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry said on Friday. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
From Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to Tulane's Jon Sumrall, there have been a myriad of names floating around as the coaching search is set to get underway.
The one name that has become of intrigue is a potential return of college football icon Nick Saban.
But the current state of the NCAA, paired with a successful gig with ESPN's College GameDay, has Saban's decision seemingly made.
“So you’ve got all these external factors that are constantly changing," Saban said. "Whether it’s the transfer portal, how much you can pay guys, revenue sharing, what kind of collective do you have? So, traditionally, how have you been able to adapt to that?
"And my point about tradition is, some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people always looked at as one of the best jobs, have they adapted to all these things like they need to to be able to continue to be one of the best jobs in the country?
“I think that’s why you see Vandy, Indiana — places who have not historically been traditionally great jobs, actually having a lot of success now, because they have managed the external factors very well to bring it in-house so that they can function effectively.
"So what’s to say LSU, Florida — they’re traditionally the best jobs, but are they the best jobs now, relatively speaking, based on how they’ve adapted to the external circumstances that really affect your ability to be successful in college football?”
When it comes to a potential return to the sidelines for Saban, it's a no go, he revealed in a recent interview.
“No way,” Saban responded when asked if he’d think about coming out of retirement. “I have so much fun working with you (directed at Pat McAfee). Why would I go do that?”
Fast forward to Saturday morning on ESPN's College GameDay and Saban doubled down on his stance surrounding a return to the sideines.
"I like my team here," Saban said.
Saban remains one of the most polarizing figures in college football with the icon appearing to make his mind up about a potential return to the sidelines.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.