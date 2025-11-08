Nick Saban, ESPN College GameDay Crew Log Predictions for LSU Football vs. Alabama
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) will take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 11 SEC showdown against No. 4 Alabama.
After a chaotic two-week stretch in Baton Rouge, the Bayou Bengals will look to put the noise behind them and hit the road for a significant matchup in Tuscaloosa.
In what will be interim coach Frank Wilson's first game as the decision-maker following the firing of Brian Kelly, the Tigers will look to utilize a newfound energy against the Crimson Tide.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Now, the ESPN College GameDay crew has logged their predictions for the showdown.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium - Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-3 (2-3 SEC)
Alabama Crimson Tide Record: 7-1 (5-0 SEC)
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: Alabama Crimson Tide
Nick Saban: Alabama Crimson Tide
Pat McAfee: Alabama Crimson Tide
Patrick Mahomes: Alabama Crimson Tide
Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama Crimson Tide
It'a s clean sweep for the Crimson Tide with Kalen DeBoer and Co. looking to make a statement against the LSU Tigers and remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Weighs In: Crimson Tide Dominate in Tuscaloosa
"Do we really trust LSU's offense? I get it. Bama's not perfect, but they're better than LSU. LSU stinks, guys. I don't know how else to put it. They're not a good football team.
"That's why Brian Kelly was fired, and I don't believe they're going to go on the road and all of a sudden stun Alabama. There's been no evidence that all the sudden, they're going to get this together.
"Meanwhile, the evidence suggests that Bama will continue to play well. They've gotten better in areas of weakness. They continue to be great in areas of strength, namely throwing the football."
"I don't want anything to do with LSU right now. I can't take the points. I can't tell myself that they're going to be artificially motivated in this ball game."
"I've got Bama winning this game, 31-20. Bama covers... and they continue their run in the SEC, which has been incredibly impressive after that first game where they lost to Florida State. I think Bama wins.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.