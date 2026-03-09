Chiefs' Super Bowl Odds Make Intriguing Jump After Reported Kenneth Walker III Signing

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is headed to another Super Bowl contender, as he reportedly is signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker is signing with Kansas City, per source. pic.twitter.com/VvDB9Yna5W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The move certainly impacts the defending champion Seattle Seahawks (who are +900 to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season), but Kansas City's Super Bowl odds moved following the reported signing, as they are now tied for the fifth-best odds in the NFL.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are +1400 to win the Super Bowl (tied with the Philadelphia Eagles) next season, up from +1500 earlier this offseason. Kansas City's season will rest on Patrick Mahomes' ACL recovery, but the signing of Walker could be a good omen for Mahomes' chances of returning for Week 1.

Walker spent last season in a committee with Zach Charbonnet in Seattle, but he still ran for 1,027 yards and five scores. He then dominated in the playoffs, rushing for 313 yards and four scores in three games, including a 135-yard performance against New England in Super Bowl LX.

A former second-round pick, Walker is still just 25 years old and may have a bunch of big seasons ahead of him in the NFL. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Walker is receiving a three-year, $45 million deal, the largest for a free-agent running back in NFL history.

By adding Walker, the Chiefs open up some opportunities with the No. 9 pick. They have been linked to running back Jeremiyah Love, but they may decide to use the pick to address other needs on the roster.

Walker has two 1,000-yard campaigns in his first four NFL seasons, and he ran for 905 yards in just 15 games in his second season. The Chiefs' running game should immediately improve after it was one of the worst in the league in the 2025 season.

Kansas City finished last season averaging 4.2 yards per carry while tallying the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the league. The advanced numbers weren't great for the Chiefs either, as they finished 15th in EPA/Rush.

The Buffalo Bills (+950) and Baltimore Ravens (+950) are the only AFC teams that have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Chiefs at DraftKings.

