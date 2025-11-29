Nick Saban Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Tigers Push
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from Lane Kiffin on Saturday with the biggest name on this year's coaching carousel set to reveal his choice.
In what has emerged as a two-team race between the pair of SEC programs, the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" have reached an all-time high as decision day arrives on Saturday.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford, but it's the future of Kiffin that has stolen headlines as he remains non-committal to the administration.
Kiffin is relying on his family members and mentors in order to make a decision between LSU and Ole Miss with Nick Saban becoming a resource during the process.
Saban weighed in on Kiffin's mindset ahead of the decision while on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday.
The Most Important Factor: Recruiting
“I think Lane’s decision is going to come down to one thing: where is the place that I can recruit the best players? And I think one of Lane’s apprehensions is that he’s had to use the portal to build his team at Ole Miss each year,” Saban said.
“At LSU, he probably could recruit better talent and then just supplement his team by need with the portal.
“That’s probably the dilemma that he has, as well as his loyalty to his team that he’s coaching now that he wants to be able to continue to coach. So it’s a tough thing to have the right answer to.”
Nick Saban's Take: Kiffin Deserves to Coach in SEC Title Game
“It matters to me, because I always thought winning the SEC was a significant accomplishment,” Saban said. “But when you add this playoff deal to it, and like, I’d like to ask Kirby (Smart) today, are you happy that you’re in the SEC championship?
"Because he doesn’t need to be in it, right? Alabama needs to win their way through it, probably to be able to get in the playoffs. So that’s a different scenario. But what do you do at Ole Miss when they have never been in the SEC championship game ever?
"And if Alabama loses, they get in the SEC championship game and they’re not going to allow Lane (Kiffin) to coach? That’s crazy.”
