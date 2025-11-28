Nick Saban 'Recommended' $72 Million Coach for LSU Football Job Amid Search
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge with the administration beginning to make up ground with the 2025 regular season nearing the finish line.
After parting ways with Brian Kelly in late October, the LSU Tigers pressed the reset button on the athletic department with multiple changes being made at the top.
Now, it's athletics director Verge Ausberry spearheading the push for a new decision-maker alongside hic "search committee" this fall.
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected this month.
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with the Rebels inching closer to a College Football Playoff berth, but it's the future of Lane Kiffin that has stolen headlines.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as potential suitors for Kiffin with the Ole Miss head coach remaining non-committal to a return to the Magnolia State.
But it's LSU that has gained serious momentum as of late due to multiple factors - including an assist from college football icon Nick Saban it appears.
Saban has been providing Kiffin with advice, as well as recommending the Ole Miss head coach to LSU, according to Fox 8 Sports New Orleans.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, the LSU Tigers appear to be making a strong push.
Saban recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he detailed his advice given to Kiffin.
“I try to give him my perspective from my experience. I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State - I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Cleveland Browns and went to the playoffs.
"So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel."
“I know in Lane’s situation, every coach wants to coach their team. I mean, it is really, really hard to up and leave your team. … And I gave a big speech about this last week on GameDay about the calendar should be set up so that every coach can finish the season with his team."
Now, with "Decision Day" inching closer, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators remain in a three-team battle.
