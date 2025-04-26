Nick Saban Reveals Missing Out On An LSU Football Star Was His 'Biggest Mistake'
LSU tight end Mason Taylor was selected by the New York Jets with the 42nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a historic career in Baton Rouge.
The dominant tight end handled business during his time with the Bayou Bengals with multiple organizations salivating at the potential he attains.
But NFL decision-makers aren't the only ones that continue praising the former LSU Tiger.
Football icon, and former LSU/Alabama head coach Nick Saban, took time to praise Taylor following his selection to the New York Jets.
During the 2022 Recruiting Cycle, Taylor emerged as one of the top tight ends in America. For Saban, his Alabama staff pursued his services down the stretch.
Once Taylor committed to LSU, Saban knew the program was getting a good one. He labeled missing out on the Florida native as his "biggest recruiting mistake."
“This is the biggest recruiting mistake we ever made,” Saban said on the ABC broadcast. “This guy’s the best tight end we had in camp. Here, he beats us and knocks out of the playoffs right here, first play. … I know that he’s got two Pro Bowler DNA – Zach and Jason.
"We bring the guy in and we shuffle around on whether we’re going to offer him or not. Then, he commits to LSU, then we try to get him.
“This guy is an outstanding player. He’s got the right mental makeup, and he can play all the spots at tight end. … This guy is a really good player. He’s my favorite all-around tight end.”
Taylor pieced together a dominant three-year stretch at LSU, totaling 1,308 yards and six touchdowns during that tenure in Baton Rouge.
His most productive season in the Bayou State came in his last in 2024 after hauling in 55 receptions for 546 yards and two touchdowns. From there, he entered the draft as part of a talented crop of tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft.
