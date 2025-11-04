Nick Saban's Betting Odds Rapidly Increasing For LSU Football Head Coaching Job
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with the program's coaching search picking up momentum amid the firing of Brian Kelly last month.
After a week of the rumor mill spewing out potential candidates, there are a myriad of names to keep tabs on as November continues.
From Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, there has been a wide range of current head coaches that could enter the race.
College football icon Nick Saban recently sat down on The Pat McAfee Show where he reiterated that the new NCAA landscape could be a challenge for the LSU Tigers when it comes to head coaches leaving their current situations.
“So you’ve got all these external factors that are constantly changing," Saban said via The Pat McAfee Show. "Whether it’s the transfer portal, how much you can pay guys, revenue sharing, what kind of collective do you have? So, traditionally, how have you been able to adapt to that?
"And my point about tradition is, some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people always looked at as one of the best jobs, have they adapted to all these things like they need to to be able to continue to be one of the best jobs in the country?
“I think that’s why you see Vandy, Indiana — places who have not historically been traditionally great jobs, actually having a lot of success now, because they have managed the external factors very well to bring it in-house so that they can function effectively.
"So what’s to say LSU, Florida — they’re traditionally the best jobs, but are they the best jobs now, relatively speaking, based on how they’ve adapted to the external circumstances that really affect your ability to be successful in college football?”
But is there a chance Saban returns to the sidelines in Baton Rouge? Vegas isn't ruling it out.
According to BetOnline, Saban has the third-best odds to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.
- Joe Brady (+300)
- Lane Kiffin (+275)
- Nick Saban (+400)
- Clark Lea (+500)
- Jon Sumrall (+700)
- James Franklin (+700)
- Dan Lanning (+700)
- Eli Drinkwitz (+1400)
- Brent Key (+1400)
- Jimbo Fisher (+1800)
Saban has cruised from outside of the Top-10 into the top-five of the betting favorites to become the next head coach.
LSU icon Shaquille O'Neal recently revealed that he "heard through the grapevine" that LSU was in contact with Saban.
“I heard through the grapevine that they were having conversations with Nick Saban,” O’Neal shared in an interview with Us Weekly. “That’d be awesome if we can bring Nick back.”
“We’re just gonna sit and see who they choose. I know it will definitely be a winner and I know it’ll be somebody that’s in line with our culture. I know it’s somebody who’s going to bring us back to winning. We realize if you lose more than two games, we don’t get a significant bowl game.”
“In Baton Rouge, that culture is all about winning,” O’Neal added. “I love Coach [Brian] Kelly. He’s a fabulous man. But down there in Bayou Land, it’s all about winning. It’s all about winning the national titles.”
Now, all eyes will be on if Saban entertains an offer with the LSU coaching search ramping up this week.
