No. 1 Cornerback in America Set to Visit LSU Football
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will bring in the No. 1 cornerback in America for an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this weekend for the Tigers' second home game of the season.
Pickett revealed he will make thee trip to Baton Rouge via social media with the program continuing its push for the coveted pledge.
DJ Pickett, the top-ranked defensive back in the 2025 class, will make his return trip to Louisiana on Saturday where he will be in attendance for the LSU matchup against UCLA.
Pickett, who committed to the Bayou Bengals back in July, is rated as the No. 1 cornerback and a consensus five-star prospect on all recruiting platforms.
Now, he'll be back in The Boot for his first visit since verbally committing over the summer.
We've seen Pickett take trips this season already to both the Florida Gators and Miami Hurricanes.
He made the drive up to Gainesville for the Florida versus Miami game, but for there is a family tie here. Pickett's cousin plays for the Hurricanes where he went to the season opener to check in with his family.
Then, he made the trip to Coral Gables for a Miami matchup once again.
Pickett's father told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong that his son is, "1000% committed to LSU" during a recent interview despite taking visits
Along with checking in with the Hurricanes this fall, Pickett has planned three separate visits to Baton Rouge with the first one this weekend. He will be in town for the UCLA, Alabama and Oklahoma matchups, a source confirmed. On3 Sports first reported the visits.
It's been an intriguing last few weekend's in Pickett's recruitment. First, he was in Gainesville checking in with the Florida Gators before they took on Miami. Then, he got back on the road checking in with the Hurricanes.
Nonetheless, Pickett remains firm on his pledge to the Tigers with the program in full pursuit of the top-ranked defensive back in the currenr cycle.
Pickett headlines a loaded 2025 Recruiting Class with a trio of cornerbacks now committed to the program.
Last month, Kade Phillips, a Top 10 corner in America, joined Pickett in the recruiting class along with Louisisna native Aidan Anding. Anding is the No. 2 rated cornerback in Louisiana.
Corey Raymond has hit the recruiting trail with force since his return to Baton Rouge in January with the program retooling the secondary for the long haul.
LSU Tigers On SI will have the latest on the recruiting trail this fall with the program beginning to lock in visitors list for game days this season.
