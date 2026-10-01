After losing a game Jürgen Klopp said post-match Germany “cannot lose,” there’s early pressure on the new boss to deliver his first victory at the helm of the national team on Thursday.

Germany was merely minutes away from kick-starting the Klopp era with an impressive victory over the Netherlands in its UEFA Nations League opener, and allowed the disappointment from Cody Gakpo’s stoppage-time equalizer to seep into Sunday’s duel with Greece.

The four-time world champion was stunned by Dimitrios Kourbelis’s 74th-minute strike as Greece claimed its first-ever victory over the Germans.

Still, there’s no need for Klopp to panic yet, with the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager well aware of the task he’s taken on. “The result is not cool, but it is absolutely part of the process,” he said after Greece’s triumph.

The bumper international break means there’s another chance in this window for Klopp to oversee his maiden victory in the role, and Germany is welcoming Serbia to the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Here’s how to watch the action unfold around the world.

What Time Does Germany vs. Serbia Kick Off?

Location : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Stadium : Allianz Arena

: Allianz Arena Date : Thursday, Oct. 1

: Thursday, Oct. 1 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee: Espen Andreas Eskås (NOR)

How to Watch Germany vs. Serbia on TV, Live Stream

There’s an array of streaming options for Thursday’s clash. Viewers in the United States can choose between English and Spanish broadcasts, with fuboTV and Tubi offering the former and ViX the latter.

Those watching from Canada have the choice of DAZN and fuboTV, while Sky Sports and izzi are the two broadcasting options in Mexico.

For those keen to keep up to date with Klopp’s Germany in the United Kingdom, a stream for the match can be accessed via pay-per-view on Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Germany, Serbia?

Germany is at the start of a regeneration. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The merged September-October break reaches its conclusion next week, but Germany and Serbia conclude their slates at the weekend.

Matchday 4 in Group A1 is scheduled for Sunday, and Germany is out for swift revenge when it travels to Greece. Serbia, meanwhile, visits the Netherlands after suffering a 2–1 defeat at the hands of Xavi Hernández’s side last time out.

These two will meet again on Nov. 13, before Germany wraps up the group stage against the Dutch and Serbia visits Greece.