How to Watch Germany vs. Serbia on TV, Live Stream
After losing a game Jürgen Klopp said post-match Germany “cannot lose,” there’s early pressure on the new boss to deliver his first victory at the helm of the national team on Thursday.
Germany was merely minutes away from kick-starting the Klopp era with an impressive victory over the Netherlands in its UEFA Nations League opener, and allowed the disappointment from Cody Gakpo’s stoppage-time equalizer to seep into Sunday’s duel with Greece.
The four-time world champion was stunned by Dimitrios Kourbelis’s 74th-minute strike as Greece claimed its first-ever victory over the Germans.
Still, there’s no need for Klopp to panic yet, with the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager well aware of the task he’s taken on. “The result is not cool, but it is absolutely part of the process,” he said after Greece’s triumph.
The bumper international break means there’s another chance in this window for Klopp to oversee his maiden victory in the role, and Germany is welcoming Serbia to the Allianz Arena on Thursday.
Here’s how to watch the action unfold around the world.
What Time Does Germany vs. Serbia Kick Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 1
- Kick-off Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Espen Andreas Eskås (NOR)
How to Watch Germany vs. Serbia on TV, Live Stream
There’s an array of streaming options for Thursday’s clash. Viewers in the United States can choose between English and Spanish broadcasts, with fuboTV and Tubi offering the former and ViX the latter.
Those watching from Canada have the choice of DAZN and fuboTV, while Sky Sports and izzi are the two broadcasting options in Mexico.
For those keen to keep up to date with Klopp’s Germany in the United Kingdom, a stream for the match can be accessed via pay-per-view on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Germany, Serbia?
The merged September-October break reaches its conclusion next week, but Germany and Serbia conclude their slates at the weekend.
Matchday 4 in Group A1 is scheduled for Sunday, and Germany is out for swift revenge when it travels to Greece. Serbia, meanwhile, visits the Netherlands after suffering a 2–1 defeat at the hands of Xavi Hernández’s side last time out.
These two will meet again on Nov. 13, before Germany wraps up the group stage against the Dutch and Serbia visits Greece.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.