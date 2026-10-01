The Netherlands can move to the top of Group A2 when it travels to Greece on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.

While Thursday’s host has been the surprise package at this early juncture, a relatively unfamiliar hero has come to the fore at the start of Xavi Hernández’s reign with the Oranje.

After Cody Gakpo struck late to rescue a point against Jürgen Klopp’s Germany on the manager’s bow, 23-year-old forward Mexx Meerdink scored his first two international goals to help the Dutch past Serbia at the weekend.

Meerdink has enjoyed a bright start to his 2026–27 season with AZ Alkmaar, but has only once reached double-digit goals in a single Eredivisie campaign—peaking with 13 in 2024–25.

With Gakpo absent, Xavi may well be leaning on the rising star again in Thessaloniki, as the Dutch aim to usurp an emerging Greece team.

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s action unfold around the world.

What Time Does Greece vs. Netherlands Kick Off?

Location : Thessaloniki, Greece

: Thessaloniki, Greece Stadium : Toumba Stadium

: Toumba Stadium Date : Thursday, Oct. 1

: Thursday, Oct. 1 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)

How to Watch Greece vs. Netherlands on TV, Live Stream

Fox One and Fox Soccer Plus will broadcast the Nations League clash in the United States, with ViX providing a Spanish-language alternative. fuboTV is offering streams in the U.S. and north of the border.

Canadian viewers can also tune in on DAZN, while Sky Sports and izzi are the two broadcasting options for those tuning in from Mexico.

For the small price of £2.49, a stream of Thursday’s match can be accessed in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Greece, Netherlands?

Greece recorded a historic victory last time out. | Pedja Milosavljevic/AFP/Getty Images

Greece will be wary of Germany’s quest to earn a swift revenge on Matchday 4—its final outing of this extended international break. Xavi’s Netherlands kick off simultaneously on Sunday, hosting Serbia.

Group A2 concludes in November, with these two nations meeting for a second time on Nov. 13. The Netherlands then faces Germany on Matchday 6, while Greece welcomes Serbia to Nea Ionia.