How to Watch Greece vs. Netherlands on TV, Live Stream
The Netherlands can move to the top of Group A2 when it travels to Greece on Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League.
While Thursday’s host has been the surprise package at this early juncture, a relatively unfamiliar hero has come to the fore at the start of Xavi Hernández’s reign with the Oranje.
After Cody Gakpo struck late to rescue a point against Jürgen Klopp’s Germany on the manager’s bow, 23-year-old forward Mexx Meerdink scored his first two international goals to help the Dutch past Serbia at the weekend.
Meerdink has enjoyed a bright start to his 2026–27 season with AZ Alkmaar, but has only once reached double-digit goals in a single Eredivisie campaign—peaking with 13 in 2024–25.
With Gakpo absent, Xavi may well be leaning on the rising star again in Thessaloniki, as the Dutch aim to usurp an emerging Greece team.
Here’s how to watch Thursday’s action unfold around the world.
What Time Does Greece vs. Netherlands Kick Off?
- Location: Thessaloniki, Greece
- Stadium: Toumba Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 1
- Kick-off Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
How to Watch Greece vs. Netherlands on TV, Live Stream
Fox One and Fox Soccer Plus will broadcast the Nations League clash in the United States, with ViX providing a Spanish-language alternative. fuboTV is offering streams in the U.S. and north of the border.
Canadian viewers can also tune in on DAZN, while Sky Sports and izzi are the two broadcasting options for those tuning in from Mexico.
For the small price of £2.49, a stream of Thursday’s match can be accessed in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Greece, Netherlands?
Greece will be wary of Germany’s quest to earn a swift revenge on Matchday 4—its final outing of this extended international break. Xavi’s Netherlands kick off simultaneously on Sunday, hosting Serbia.
Group A2 concludes in November, with these two nations meeting for a second time on Nov. 13. The Netherlands then faces Germany on Matchday 6, while Greece welcomes Serbia to Nea Ionia.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.