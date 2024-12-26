No. 2 IOL in America, LSU Football Signee Carius Curne Enrolling Early
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Curne ultimately put pen to paper with the LSU program on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period where he made things official with the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line was an issue in 2024 with the rushing attack struggling due to a lack of push in the trenches, but reinforcements are on the way.
For the Tigers, they'll now get a better look at Curne sooner rather than later. The coveted offensive lineman confirmed with LSU Tigers On SI that he will enroll in January and be with the program for spring camp as an early-enrollee.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
But he won't be the only signee set to make his way to campus early.
Curne will join double-digit members of the 2025 signing class arriving in January, including five-star running back Harlem Berry.
LSU is currently working through Texas Bowl preparation as they get ready for a showdown against the Baylor Bears, but the program has a key piece working with the Tigers: Five-star cornerback DJ Pickett.
The No. 1 cornerback in America signed with LSU on Dec. 4 and has already made his way to Baton Rouge to begin working with the program.
Pickett Arrives in The Boot:
Pickett, the Tigers' top-ranked signee in the 2025 Recruiting Class, chose LSU over Miami, Oregon and Georgia during his recruitment process.
It was a battle down the stretch in order to secure the coveted prospect. A player with the top programs in the country battling for his services, LSU proved they were willing to do anything in their power to lock him down and get him to campus.
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee last weekend.
Pickett took the field with the Tigers for the first time on Monday where he's participating in bowl preparation with the program.
Pickett will be a full participant during Texas Bowl practice leading up to next week's game.
Though Pickett can practice with the team and get accustomed to a college regime, he will be unable to play in LSU's Dec. 31 Texas Bowl showdown against the Baylor Bears. Early-enrollees are ineligible for bowl games with their current squads.
