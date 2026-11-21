Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam has emerged as one of the SEC's most disruptive defensive linemen this season. With six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, the Penn State transfer has established himself as an All-American-caliber talent and a centerpiece of the Volunteers' defensive front.

Gilliam's presence creates a difficult matchup for LSU's offensive line, particularly when it comes to protecting quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Unlike edge rushers, who typically attack quarterbacks from the outside, Gilliam generates pressure through the interior of the offensive line. His combination of strength, quickness and ability to penetrate gaps makes it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to step up in the pocket.

A Unique Threat

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (2) closes in to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Leavitt, that could mean having less time to work through his progressions and find receivers downfield. Even when Gilliam doesn't record a sack, his ability to collapse the pocket can force hurried throws, disrupt timing and create opportunities for the rest of Tennessee's defense.

The Tigers will need to make protecting the interior of their offensive line a priority. Double-teaming Gilliam and adjusting pass protection toward his alignment could help slow him down, but doing so may leave other Tennessee defenders with favorable one-on-one matchups.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. could also look to incorporate more quick passes, screens and designed rollouts to prevent Gilliam from consistently attacking Leavitt in the pocket.

Establishing a productive rushing attack will be equally important. If LSU struggles to move the ball on early downs, Tennessee can become more aggressive with its pass rush, allowing Gilliam to focus on getting after the quarterback rather than defending the run.

While Gilliam presents a significant challenge, Tennessee will be without another key contributor along its defensive front.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, who leads the Volunteers with seven sacks this season, suffered a season-ending knee injury and will not be available against LSU. His absence removes one of Tennessee's most productive pass rushers and could give LSU additional flexibility when determining how to handle Gilliam.

Before his injury, Weathersby and Gilliam formed one of the SEC's more productive pass-rushing combinations. Together, the two accounted for 13 sacks, creating problems for offenses attempting to protect their quarterbacks.

With Weathersby sidelined, Gilliam becomes Tennessee's leading active sack producer. That could allow LSU to dedicate additional attention to the interior without having to account for the same level of production coming off the edge.

However, Tennessee's defensive front remains dangerous.

The Volunteers have recorded 39 sacks this season, ranking second nationally behind LSU's 40. Defensive end Mariyon Dye has also contributed five sacks, giving Tennessee another defender capable of taking advantage of favorable matchups.

For LSU, the challenge will be finding a balance between protecting Leavitt and maintaining an aggressive offensive approach. Committing too many blockers to Gilliam could limit the number of receiving options available, while leaving him isolated against a single offensive lineman could result in costly negative plays.

Tennessee's defense has demonstrated its ability to disrupt opposing offenses throughout the season, and Gilliam has been a major part of that success.

If LSU hopes to leave Knoxville with an upset victory, keeping Gilliam out of the backfield will be essential.

The Tigers don't necessarily need to eliminate his impact entirely, but preventing him from consistently disrupting plays could be the difference between sustaining drives and allowing Tennessee's defensive front to control the game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.