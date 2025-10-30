Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Silences LSU Football, Coaching Carousel Rumors
The LSU Tigers coaching search is on in Baton Rouge with the program set to navigate a rigorous stretch after parting ways with Brian Kelly last Sunday.
Following the news of Kelly being relieved of his duties, the rumor mill began swirling with potential candidates being thrown in the fire left and right by college football analysts.
The head coach that has been tossed around as a candidate for job openings is Oregon Ducks shot-caller Dan Lanning as he looks to lead his program back to the College Football Playoff.
With the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, searching for new decision-makers, it's caught Lanning by surprise how many schools have pulled the trigger on firing their coaches.
“It’s a little hard to wrap your head around,” Lanning said this week. “I’m not sure exactly what the hurry’s for, but it’s part of what we’re all aware of and signed up for. In this profession, it’s a tough profession. But, it’s rewarding.
"There’s a lot of people that would love to get to do what we do and it’s nice to be in a place that has a really consistent stability and players that are really focused. But I think that’s just an example of distractions that exist right now in college football that our players and coaches handle really well.”
ESPN analyst EJ Manuel threw Lanning's name in the mix as a head coach he's keeping an eye on as a potential candidate for the LSU Tigers gig.
“You know what, when I first thought about this I was thinking James Franklin, but I do feel like the LSU fanbase may not like that just because coach Franklin recently getting let go there at Penn State,” Manuel said.
“So I’ll go to a coach that’s still coaching right now. Dan Lanning at Oregon makes a lot of sense.”
“I really think this would be an out-of-the-park hire, one, because of his energy,” Manuel added. “I think you need somebody at LSU that can come in there, rally the troops, and then also get the buy-in from the fanbase, get the buy-in from the donors.”
Lanning quickly silenced the rumor mill this week after stating that there is zero chance he leaves the Oregon Ducks program for another gig.
“It’s zero. Yeah, I’m not leaving Oregon. As long as I win, that’s what I always tell my kids. If your dad wins, we’ll be at Oregon. So I’ve got to win. That’s how it changes," Lanning said.
Now, cross off Lanning as a potential replacement in Baton Rouge as the Oregon Ducks' shot-caller looks to once again reach the College Football Playoff amid a strong season in Eugene.
