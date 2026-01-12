Oregon Ducks Land Commitment From QB Dylan Raiola: How It Impacts LSU Football

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola has committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks after a quick visit to Eugene, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Raiola, a promising youngster that took on a significant workload across his pair of seasons in Lincoln, had a slew of potential suitors in the mix, but it's the Ducks that land the commitment after a stint in the Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder started the first 22 games of his Nebraska career before suffering a season-ending right fibula injury against USC on Nov. 1.

Across two seasons, Raiola completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions - emerging as one of the top youngsters at the collegiate level.

As the starter leading the Cornhuskers, Nebraska went 13-9 overall and 6-9 against Big Ten opponents with a significant workload put on his back.

Former Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola has announced his commitment to Oregon 🐥 pic.twitter.com/C5E9mmkSSS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 12, 2026

This season, Raiola completed 72.4 percent of his passes (181-of-250) for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. The completion percentage set a Nebraska season record where the former five-star recruit handled business in multiple areas.

Raiola is Oregon bound, but how does this impact the LSU Tigers?

It's simple. The Ducks were a potential landing spot for five-star USC Trojans quarterback transfer Husan Longstreet where Oregon remained in touch with both Raiola and Longstreet's camps prior to the ex-Nebraska signal-caller pulling the trigger first.

Longstreet remains as a target for the LSU Tigers - despite the program landing a verbal commitment from Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 transfer in the portal, on Monday.

He signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class prior to his departure.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

News: #LSU is hosting the No. 6 rated quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Husan Longstreet.



The USC Trojans transfer is a former 5-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with four years of eligibility.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are in pursuit, @MattMoscona reports. pic.twitter.com/WGFW8536rh — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 11, 2026

During his only year in Los Angeles, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.

“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

LSU has landed two QBs in 12 hours with Sam Leavitt and Landen Clark. And they may not be done.



Multiple sources confirm LSU is still pushing to add Husan Longstreet to the group. The former USC five star visited LSU over the weekend. Worth watching.@1045espn @LASportsDotNet — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 12, 2026

But there remains buzz that LSU isn't giving up on Longstreet despite landing a commitment from Leavitt - and with Raiola Oregon bound - the Tigers remain a potential suitor for one of the top available quarterbacks in the market.

LSU currently holds commitments from a pair of transfer quarterbacks in Leavitt and Elon's Landen Clark, but remain in search of a third.

Could Kiffin pull off landing Longstreet? It's far-fetched, but with Raiola heading to Eugene, it gives the program a boost.

