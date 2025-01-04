Pair of LSU Football Staffers Depart Program for Opportunities Elsewhere
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through a busy offseason in Baton Rouge with both roster moves and changes to the coaching staff taking place ahead of the 2025 season.
Kelly and Co. have reeled in 14 commitments via the NCAA Transfer Portal while signing a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle over the last 30 days.
With Transfer Portal moves, player retention, National Signing Day, bowl preparation and more taking place across the last month, it's been a busy stretch for the Bayou Bengals.
Now, fast forward to Friday, and the LSU coaching staff took a hit with a pair of key analysts departing for opportunities elsewhere.
The Departing Staffers:
Todd Fitch: Senior Analyst
LSU senior analyst Todd Fitch will depart Baton Rouge to take the offensive coordinator gig at Charlotte, according to 247Sports.
The LSU Bio... "A 37-year coaching veteran, joined the LSU football program in March of 2024 and serves as a senior offensive analyst for the Tigers.
Fitch’s coaching career dates back to 1988 when he got his start as a graduate assistant at Ohio Wesleyan, his alma mater. Since then, Fitch has worked under some of college football’s legendary coach in Don Nehlen, Earle Bruce and Lou Holtz.
Prior to joining the Tigers, Fitch served as an offensive analyst at Ohio State for three years. During his time with the Buckeyes, Ohio State won 33 games and appeared in three New Year’s Six Bowls. They also finished each year ranked in the Top 10 – No. 10 in 2023, No. 4 in 2022 and No. 6 in 2021.
Fitch worked primarily with the Ohio State quarterbacks during his three seasons with the Buckeyes.
In 2022, Fitch was credited with contributing to the success of quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was named 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year and 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year following his first season with the Houston Texans. Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after earning second-team All-America honors in 2022.
Fitch grew up in Bellaire, Ohio and attended Ohio Wesleyan, where he played defensive back for the Battling Bishops from 1982-85. He earned All-North Coast Athletic Conference honors as a defensive back in 1985.
Fitch’s coaching career includes stops at 12 schools and he served as offensive coordinator at Connecticut, East Carolina, South Florida, Boston College, Louisiana Tech and Vanderbilt.
Prior to joining Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State, he spent the 2020 season as Vanderbilt as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fitch served as interim head coach for Vanderbilt’s season-finale against Tennessee in 2020.
Fitch coached with Joe Sloan at Louisiana Tech from 2016-19, serving as offensive coordinator as well as coaching wide receivers (2016-17) and quarterbacks (2018-19). The Bulldogs appeared in bowl games in each of Fitch’s four seasons in Ruston."
Kanan Ray: Graduate Assistant (Offense)
LSU graduate assistant Kanan Ray, a rising star in the coaching world, will depart Baton Rouge this offseason and return to his alma mater of Tulane as the assistant offensive line coach. 247Sports first reported the news.
Ray had a stint with the Tulane Green Wave during his playing days where the staff brought him on as a graduate assistant in 2023 following his football career.
He then departed New Orleans and coached alongside Brad Davis and other offensive masterminds in Baton Rouge during the 2024 season. Ray now returns to Tulane where he will take on an elevated role.
