Pair of LSU Football Transfer Additions That Will Boost the Tigers' Special Teams
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers knew this offseason would be a pivotal stretch for the program with the staff in Baton Rouge quickly working overtime in December.
Prior to the season finale in the Texas Bowl, the Tigers went to work in the NCAA Transfer Portal after reeling in 14 newcomers.
It'a a group that will see multiple immediate impact pieces head to campus that Kelly and Co. continue raving over.
LSU will see players on offense and defense make a difference, but what about on special teams? Which newcomers can impact the third phase of the game?
The Key Additions: Grant Chadwick and Barion Brown
Grant Chadwick: Punter
Middle Tennessee punter Grant Chadwick, one of the top available punters in the NCAA Transfer Portal last month, pledged to Kelly and Co. after one season with the Blue Raiders.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder graded out as one of the top punters in America after blasting 51 punts in 2024 with an average of 43.4 yards per kick. Chadwick's long was 60 yards on the season as a true freshman.
It's no secret the Tigers were in need of help on special teams with the program struggling in the punting game this season.
Now, after evaluating options and remaining in touch with Chadwick, he announced his commitment to the program. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with LSU.
Barion Brown: Wide Receiver
Kentucky transfer Barion Brown revealed a commitment to Kelly and the LSU Tigers in December after a quick stint in the portal.
This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown was a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers.
Moving forward, it'll be intriguing to see the usage of Brown in a system with Zavion Thomas and Aaron Anderson.
The dynamic trio of wide receivers and return specialists provides the Tigers with three capable kick returners/punt returners for the 2025 season.
It's no secret special teams has been a thorn in the LSU program's side during the "Kelly Era" in Baton Rouge, but now appears to be a facet of the game that is on the uptrend heading into next season.
Who have the Tigers gained commitments from?
The Additions on Offense (7):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- OL Josh Thompson: Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
