Pair of True Freshmen Shine in LSU Football's Texas Bowl Victory Over Baylor
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers knew Tuesday's Texas Bowl clash would provide an opportunity for young players to step up and take impactful snaps against the Baylor Bears.
With 17 players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in December along with multiple opt outs due to the 2025 NFL Draft, it opened up opportunities for youngsters to step up.
Now, following a New Year's Eve win, it was clear LSU utilized true freshmen to make the most of their chances while proving they will be key pieces for the future of the program.
Kelly and Co. went to near double-digit freshmen on Tuesday, but a pair of first-year Tigers stole the show in Houston.
Pair of True Freshmen Shine:
No. 1: TE Trey'Dez Gren
LSU pass catcher Trey'Dez Green is a weapon Garrett Nussmeier will be set to use for the 2025 season and it was on full display on Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers were without multiple key offensive pieces with Mason Taylor, Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels out for the Texas Bowl matchup.
With a "lack of weapons" to work with, Green stole the show early as Nussmeier's go-to guy.
"Trey'Dez Green at the tight end position gave Garrett Nussmeier the opportunity to convert some key third- and fourth-down situations, which he's had all year with Mason Taylor," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "And that was really the biggest thing for us, was, would he have that guy available for him?"
Green ended the night with six receptions for 53 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He lined up as the starting tight end and third wide receiver for the program.
"Trey'Dez is an incredible competitor," Kelly said. "The work he put in in the bowl prep was second to none. His mindset, his want-to to go in there and mix it up and and run block. As you saw, we didn't treat him like a wide receiver. We treated him like an attached tight end."
The youngster shined on Tuesday and will be a key contributor moving forward for the Bayou Bengals.
No. 2: LB Davhon Keys
LSU linebacker Davhon Keys entered the season as a player that wasn't expected to see significant snaps as a true freshman, but with Harold Perkins out for the year along with West Weeks battling the injury bug, the youngster stepped up when the program needed him most.
Keys flourished in year one when the Tigers called his number and carried his regular season success into the Texas Bowl.
After LSU went up 7-0 in the first quarter, Keys hauled in an interception on the first defensive possession of the game and took it to the end-zone for a pick-six.
Keys was shot out of a cannon from start to finish while ending the night with five tackles, one interception and a pass breakup.
The youngster was sensational for the Bayou Bengals in his true freshman campaign while ending year one on a high note.
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.