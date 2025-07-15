Paul Finebaum Defends LSU Football's Brian Kelly Ahead of Week 1 Against Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up SEC Media Days on Monday morning with Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Hilton and Whit Weeks representing the program in Atlanta.
As the offseason progresses, the Bayou Bengals will now jump the final hurdle of Fall Camp in August prior to Week 1 at Clemson.
The program's Aug. 30 season opener continues vastly approaching with all eyes on the LSU Tigers on the road.
Kelly and the LSU program have struggled in Week 1 matchups after going 0-3 in the last three season openers.
Now, all eyes are on next month's showdown against Clemson with ESPN's Kevin Clark believing he "needs to win the game or it could define his tenure" in Baton Rouge.
SEC Network's Paul Finebaum chimed in on the take during an appearance at SEC Media Days.
“I hate to go scorched earth on Kevin here,” Finebaum said. “But that is truly one of the most remarkable comments I have ever heard from you. I’m a fan. I think you’re one of the smartest people on television, but you must have bumped your head on the way to the studio today.”
“That game is not going to define anything in a 12-team Playoff. That’s what you have to remember. This isn’t the old BCS where two teams make it, or even the four-team Playoff. I’m not saying it makes things easier because the LSU fans are professional football fans. They follow the Saints and they follow LSU, and they do not differentiate because one is college and one is pro.
"So, if he loses this game, which he has a good chance of doing, then he’s going to face Florida in a couple of weeks, and if they lose that, then we’re back here on First Take on Monday having a legitimate conversation about his future,” Finebaum added.
Kelly and Co. added the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason with the program confident in the product that can be put on the field.
With Garrett Nussmeier back in the mix, expectations are high in the Bayou State.
“I think Brian Kelly knows what he’s up against and that’s why he said what he did. He also has a great roster. You mentioned [Garrett] Nussmeier. Yes, he could be a Heisman contender. By the way, wouldn’t that be amazing if Nussmeier won the Heisman? That would be the third LSU quarterback since 2019 to win the Heisman," Finebaum said.
"Remember, Joe Burrow. Of course, Jayden Daniels. I’m not saying it’s going to happen. I’m just making a point that Kevin will probably make sometime later.”
Finebaum continued his defense of Kelly after doubling down on his belief that Week 1 isn't a make or break for the LSU program's shot-caller.
“But, Kevin, you have to be realistic. You fire a coach just because he doesn’t win the SEC, which very few people other than Nick Saban and Kirby Smart have done in the modern era,” Finebaum said. “And where do you go? I’m not gonna fight my own argument, but Les Miles, who’s one of the biggest goofballs in the history of college football, won a national championship with Nick Saban’s players…
"Ed Orgeron, I’m not sure I’d trust Ed Orgeron to run a convenience store, he won a national championship because he had Joe Burrow and about two or three other future NFL wide receivers. I think Brian Kelly will get there, even if he doesn’t get there on the opening, most defining weekend in college football — Kevin Clark — coming in about a month.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.