Paul Finebaum Doesn't Believe Lane Kiffin Wants To Stay At Ole Miss Amid LSU Rumors
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" have stolen headlines this week with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit of the most popular candidate in this year's coaching cycle.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has cemented its status as a College Football Playoff contender under Kiffin's watch in Oxford, but the storyline surrounding the program is his future.
Kiffin has remained noncommittal to the Ole Miss administration; causing a three-team battle for his services with the Rebels joining the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators as the schools in pursuit.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" intensify this week amid a battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed his thoughts on the saga unfolding.
Paul Finebaum's Perspective: The Lane Kiffin Chase
“That was not exactly a denial yesterday," Finebaum said of Kiffin's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "What was all of that about? Was he trying out for Shakespeare? I mean, that was absurd."
"The bottom line is if you want to stay at Ole Miss — I don’t think he wants to — you’d just say, ‘Yeah, I’m committed to Ole Miss, I’ve got a new contract coming out in a couple days and we’ll have a signing ceremony,'" Finebaum added.
"The question about, ‘Was there an ultimatum?’ Certainly, Ole Miss, has told him [he] needs to make a decision at some point.
"Think about this for a second," Finebaum continued. "His family got on a plane Sunday and took that plane from Gainesville to Baton Rouge. And what are they doing? They’re looking around. Their son is a top prospect; they wanted to visit high schools, which is perfectly alright."
"This is all going on while Ole Miss is having its best season in about 60 years, they haven’t won an SEC Championship since John F. Kennedy was president, and Lane’s preaching about all this stuff going on," Finebaum added.
"I mean, Lane, it’s up to you. You want to end the speculation, end it right now. All you have done is exacerbate it.”
